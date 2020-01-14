UNI releases 2020 football schedule

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa football team released its 2020 schedule Tuesday.

The Panthers five-game home schedule will feature several of the top FCS programs in the nation.

Weber State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Illinois State will all play inside the Dome. The Wildcats (No. 3), Bison (No. 1), Redbirds (No. 7) and Jackrabbits (No. 10) all finished in the Top Ten of the Final FCS Stats Top 25 poll.

UNI is 17-2 inside the UNI-Dome over the past three seasons including three wins over Top Ten opponents.

The Panthers kick off their 2020 slate at Iowa. UNI will also face Southern Illinois for the first time since 2017, while losing Indiana State as part of the conference rotation. Also for the first time since 2012, the Panthers will have a bye week during Valley play on Oct. 31.

UNI, which finished No. 5 in the final poll, returns 16 starters and adds two key pieces who did not play in the Panthers run to the FCS quarterfinals, tight end Briley Moore and safety Korby Sander.

Season tickets go on sale Feb. 3.

Photos: Northern Iowa vs. Western Illinois football

