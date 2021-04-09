UNI regroups, ready for NDSU challenge

CEDAR FALLS – There will be some minor tweaks that the naked eye won’t catch.

But when it comes right down to it, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley says second-ranked North Dakota State, the Panthers opponent inside the UNI-Dome Saturday, is not all that different from what it was five years ago or five weeks ago.

“When I say the same you can say the same thing about us when you look at what they do and what we do,” Farley said. “We’ve both been consistently at the top of this league and usually when you are doing the right things you stay with those things.”

As it typically is in any given season over the last decade, the NDSU (5-1) and UNI (3-3) game will have a lot of eyes on it when the two kickoff at 4 p.m. Part of the reason for that is it is only one of two of the five Missouri Valley Football Conference games scheduled for Saturday that will be played.

Youngstown State at Missouri State will be the other game played, while Western Illinois at Southern Illinois, North Dakota at Illinois State and South Dakota at South Dakota State all have been canceled because of different COVID-19 stoppages or teams electing to back out of the spring season.

Even the Bison-Panthers game has been affected by COVID.