UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital MICU

The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods.

Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.

Tuesday The Courier received an update on Loecher’s condition from his mother, Lisa.

“The doctors consider him critically stable right now,” Lisa Loecher said.

The ordeal began with what Cael Loecher originally thought was a cold.

His mother said Loecher had told her he had not been feeling 100% since UNI’s trip to Colorado Springs, where after the Air Force game he complained of a consistent cough that he attributed possibly to the thin air in Colorado.

Lisa Loecher said the cough became progressively worse. After the Western Illinois game two weeks later, Lisa, who was in Corvallis, Oregon, watching Cael’s older brother, Luke, punt for Oregon State, recommended Cael go to UNI’s Health Center.

After receiving medicine on his first trip to the health center, Cael returned the next day not feeling better. It was recommended he go to the ER at Allen.

At that time, Loecher’s biggest concern was whether UNI head coach Mark Farley would allow him to at least be the place holder for that Saturday’s game with Indiana State.

Cael never made it to the game with the Sycamores on Oct. 1.

“He called me the morning of the game and asked if I was coming because he felt horrible. I told him I was on my way, and we went back to the ER where they ran more tests,” said Lisa. “Then a pulmonologist ran a scope on his lungs and they were filled with blood from the air sacs (alveoli) bursting. At that point he was going to be airlifted to either Mayo or Iowa City, whomever called first. I think we were at the ER at 9 a.m. and on a helicopter by 11:30 a.m.”

GPA is described as a rare condition in which blood vessels become inflamed.

Lisa Loecher said it was described to her as an immune system deficiency where antibodies attack good cells instead of bad cells and that the condition occurs once in 200,000 people.

Cael has been intubated and on a ventilator that pushes oxygen into his lungs since arriving in Iowa City. In the first two days in the University of Iowa’s medical intensive care unit Loecher underwent four or five blood transfusions, but it has been a week since his last transfusion.

“The doctors have put him in what they call paralyzed sedation, which allows his lungs to rest as much as possible,” Lisa Loecher said.

Monday the doctors briefly unhooked the ventilator to see how much Cael could breathe on his own.

“He lasted 10 minutes,” Lisa Loecher added. “Today, he lasted 20 minutes. The doctors hope that maybe by next week he could be taken off intubation.

“Today was another step forward, but doctors have told us to be cautiously optimistic, that it could turn south pretty quickly, and he is not out of the woods yet.

“We’re hopeful he will continue to improve … but to say the least what we thought was a really bad cold turned into a whole lot worse,” Loecher said.

She added that UNI has been “awesome” since Cael was stricken.