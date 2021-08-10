UNI needed more competition in quarterback room

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Day was a three-star recruit from Canton, Michigan, when he was an early enrollee at MSU. He played in two games in 2019 for the Spartans. Morrissey, a native of Elmhurst, Illinois, passed for 1,523 yards and 13 touchdowns against two interceptions in eight games last season with Trinity Valley, a community college located in Athens, Texas.

“After a short practice period we have been through I knew we did the right thing because all three of those guys are better,” Watson said. “When those two dudes walked in that have the skill sets those guys have, it gets everybody’s attention. I think our team is better because of what we have in the quarterback room.”

Farley would not name his No. 1 quarterback Tuesday, agreeing with Watson in the fact he wants the competition to fuel better quarterback play.

“If it is competitive, it will be close and that means there will be back and forth going on and that creates even a better opportunity to raise the bar,” Farley said. “We have a first group, a second group and a third group. Today, tomorrow…that will change many times throughout the coming weeks.”