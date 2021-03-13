UNI just misses in last-second loss at Southern Illinois

SIU drove to the UNI 32 and was going to attempt a long field goal when the Salukis drew the Panthers offsides. SIU then tried to go for it on a fourth-and-1 and Jared Brinkman and Riley VanWhye stuffed Javon Williams Jr for no gain.

UNI followed by driving all the way inside the SIU 10, but Cook was wide on a 24-yard attempt.

However, once again the defense rose to the occasion as Brawntae Wells stripped Baker of the ball and Caden Houghtelling fell on it on the Saluki 23. This time, the offense didn’t stall inside the red zone. Hoosman punched it in with 34 seconds left until halftime for a 13-0 lead.

The Panther defense actually had one last big play in the half as Hougtelling recorded a sack when SIU neared midfield with its final possession of the second quarter.

“No matter how you play it out in your head, we put ourselves in position to win and that is what a football team is supposed to do,” Farley said. “Do that stuff on the road and you have a chance to be really good.

“I don’t know what else you could ask this team to do. Taking an eight-hour tour down here to play this football game and play the way they did. That is what we got on the bus to do when we left town.”

