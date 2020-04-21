UNI is looking to be productive at wide receiver

McShane had 25 catches a year ago, but like Weston, missed a chunk of the season with a knee injury and played in just a handful of games. After jockeying between safety and receiver, Lane seems to have found a home on offense and had three touchdown catches last season, including two in an upset win at Illinois State.

The highly touted Wolf, a Cedar Falls native, was forced into action late in the season and played in four games catching five passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Senior Nick Phillips is another option with experience, and Iowa transfer Blair Brooks will be another player Mahaffey gives a strong look at in the fall.

“It is a talented group with a high ceiling,” Mahaffey said. “If they work hard and they except the challenge to get better that talent could be a very productive group and that is what we are about. Talent means something, but we are about productivity and we have to help them develop and use those natural gifts and talents to the max.”

Two other players also will figure into the mix in Kansas transfer Quan Hampton and California junior college product Kenden Robinson Jr.

Robinson hauled in 50 passes last fall for City College of San Francisco and found the end zone nine times.