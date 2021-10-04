UNI has to find way to slow NDSU rush attack

“I think the key on why we’re having success right now is we have multiple backs and fresh backs,” Farley continued. “They have fresh backs. You don’t look at their total stats because that doesn’t tell the total story. You look at what the production of the offense is in rushing and that tells the story. They are the top rushing team in the country and that is as a unit.
“They are, once again, a very good football team with a great rushing attack.”
NDSU is anticipating a sold out crowd of 18,700 Saturday for its Homecoming Game at the Fargodome. The Bison have won seven straight against UNI to take a 28-26 all-time series lead over the Panthers. UNI is 1-6 all-time at Gate City Bank Field with its only victory coming in 2009 in its first visit, 42-27.
It will be a loud and rowdy environment and Farley welcomes it.
“It is fun to be in that environment after going through last year,” Farley said. “I’d much rather be in that environment that the stale environment of nobody being in the stands. It creates the excitement of the game and that is why we play the game is for that kind of action.”
INJURY UPDATE: All indications are that freshman wide receiver Logan Wolf will take the field after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in UNI’s season opener at Iowa State causing him to miss the next three games.
Wolf dressed for last Saturday’s game with Youngstown State but did not appear.
Farley said tight end Jayden Scott, who was injured against YSU, could miss multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.
