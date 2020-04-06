UNI has talented quarterback room

CEDAR FALLS – No University of Northern Iowa quarterback has had a better freshman season than Will McElvain in 2019.
The Des Moines Lincoln product threw for a Missouri Valley Football Conference freshman record 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for more than 300 yards, earning a spot on the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.
“The biggest thing we saw from Will last season comes through the way that he plays,” UNI offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey said. “He is a very competitive young man. He is very intrinsically motivated. He has arm talent to get the ball where it needs to go both pushing the ball down the field and out of his hands quickly. And I think he has some unique traits with his ability to extend plays and hurt people as a runner with off-scheduled plays.”
But this winter Mahaffey saw a player who is not resting on his laurels.
“Will is type of person who was not satisfied with his performance,” Mahaffey continued. “We accomplished some things as a team and as an offense, and he was surely part of that. But he understands he has to continue to get better, and he is working tirelessly at that each and every single day.”
There was some speculation the work ethic and willingness do extra with teammates may have begun to wear on McElvain late in the Panthers’ season and into the FCS playoffs.
Mahaffey did not see that.
“I don’t think it really negatively impacted his play,” Mahaffey said. “You have to be mindful when you have a type of guy who is very motivated to do the extra work they are doing. But at the same time I think that is one of Will’s biggest strengths.
“He is willing to put in the extra time to make himself a better player. ... I don’t think it negatively impacted his play. If anything, I think it helped accelerate his learning curve.”
McElvain will head into the 2020 preseason as the Panthers clear QB1. At the same time, Mahaffey and UNI head coach Mark Farley are excited about the overall quarterback room, with redshirt freshmen Justin Fomby and Nate Martens as well as incoming freshman Da’Vonshai Harden.
Both Mahaffey and Farley were excited to see the growth of Fomby and Martens this spring, but will have to wait until August after the suspension of spring practice because of COVID-19 precautions.
“I think we like our depth at that position,” Mahaffey said. “Justin and Nate are two very talented guys that both have arm talent and can make the necessary throws within the offense and style we are trying to play.
“What I really like about those two and really about the entire group is they love the game. They are dedicated to it and understand the mental component of it and the preparation that goes into it and go out and produce at a high level.
“Nate and Justin both worked hard in the offseason, and it has been fun to see them transform their bodies from a year ago from the first time they stepped on campus to where they are at now. You can tell they are taking their training seriously, and we are excited to watch those guys develop,” Mahaffey said.
Farley also has kept a keen eye on the progress of the quarterbacks. When asked if this is the most talented group of quarterbacks he’s had at UNI, Farley did not hesitate with his answer.
“I think that is a very fair statement,” Farley said. “And they are at such a young age. It is great. It is unique and probably the best thing about it is the work ethic they have. Those three by far as a quarterback group have worked the hardest, competed the hardest and have shown all the intangibles to be great leaders.”
Farley said McElvain is his starter, but the two younger players will challenge him.
“What Will has is great experience, great numbers and he led our team to some big wins,” Farley said. “But what I think the real positive of all this competition is … Will has challenged those two young quarterbacks to step their game up, and they have in turn made him step up his game.
“It is a great quarterback room. I’m excited with that group.”
