UNI has talented quarterback room

Mahaffey did not see that.

“I don’t think it really negatively impacted his play,” Mahaffey said. “You have to be mindful when you have a type of guy who is very motivated to do the extra work they are doing. But at the same time I think that is one of Will’s biggest strengths.

“He is willing to put in the extra time to make himself a better player. ... I don’t think it negatively impacted his play. If anything, I think it helped accelerate his learning curve.”

McElvain will head into the 2020 preseason as the Panthers clear QB1. At the same time, Mahaffey and UNI head coach Mark Farley are excited about the overall quarterback room, with redshirt freshmen Justin Fomby and Nate Martens as well as incoming freshman Da’Vonshai Harden.

Both Mahaffey and Farley were excited to see the growth of Fomby and Martens this spring, but will have to wait until August after the suspension of spring practice because of COVID-19 precautions.

“I think we like our depth at that position,” Mahaffey said. “Justin and Nate are two very talented guys that both have arm talent and can make the necessary throws within the offense and style we are trying to play.