UNI has a lot of great options at linebacker

“He is not ready today. He is coming off walking around in a sling for three months. You don’t just show up and start throwing your shoulder at things. He is a work in progress.”

When Flater is full strength that gives the Panthers another option.

But UNI’s defense has plenty other options, too.

When the Panthers want to with more speed on the field Eric Mooney or Alfonzo Lambert step in as a hybrid safety/linebackers.

And there are several young players waiting in the wings for their opportunities to make big hits and create turnovers.

Former running back Nick McCabe has switched to the defensive side of the ball. Jake McLaughlin, Jordan Gayer, Reed Snitker and Cameron Baker have each been through a fall camp.

“It is a good group of guys,” Vokolek said. “The thing I’m happy about is their work ethic. They come to practice every day motivated. It is just a good group of guys that make it easy for us to coach.

“Yes, you have to push them, but at the same time they push themselves.”

And for the defense to be one of the top in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Cuvelier says it comes down to one thing.