UNI grinds out 20-10 win over Illinois State

It was all defense there after until Redbird quarterback was scrambling on a third down play deep in the ISU zone. He stumbled and then fumbled the ball. A scrum of players dove for it with UNI defensive tackle Jared Brinkman falling on it at the Redbird 24.

“When I felt that thing it was between my legs and I wasn’t going to let go,” Brinkman said of the fumble recovery. “I gave all my energy into it. Someone made a great play and I was just fortunate enough to fall on the ball.”

Four plays later, Hoosman broke a couple of tackles at the line of scrimmage and scored on a 13-yard run with 3:24 left that essentially sealed the victory.

“I just knew we needed a big play to close out the game,” said Hoosman who finished with 63 yards on 15 carries. “Talking with the coaches and whatnot, somebody needed to step up and I had the confidence and ability to do that. Our offensive line had a great blocking scheme drawn up and it was all about execution at that point.”

The defense then finished the job for UNI as Illinois State went nowhere on its final possession.

Twice the Redbirds had field position inside the UNI 40 in the second half only to be forced to punt both times.