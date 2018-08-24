CEDAR FALLS — If you ask Mark Farley about Marcus Weymiller, you’d better have some time to spare.
Farley, the head football coach at the University of Northern Iowa and the program’s original walk-on from Waukon, can’t say enough about Weymiller, the senior running back who also began his college career as a walk-on from Waukon.
It’s not just about Weymiller’s production on the football field. It’s about who he is as a person and what he means to the Panthers.
“It’s easy to say you’re probably the leader (of the football team) when he’s a person like Marcus because he does the right things off the field, he cares about the university,” Farley explains. “The guy is doing everything he can to make himself the best he can as a student and he’s by far doing everything he can to make himself the best football player.
“Marcus kind of carries the load as far as what UNI is in my opinion. You could put him on the poster of UNI. It isn’t just because he’s a talented guy. He’s earned everything, and when you earn stuff people respect you.”
After a redshirt season in 2014, Weymiller got onto the field in all 14 games with two starts as a receiver the following season.
In 2016, he saw limited action in a deep receiving corps early. Then, with quarterbacks Aaron Bailey and Eli Dunne unavailable because of injury, Weymiller stepped in as a wildcat quarterback and exploded for 171 rushing yards on 16 carries in a critical road win at Indiana State.
Last season, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder injured an ankle during UNI’s home opener against Cal Poly. He missed three games and never got completely healthy but still contributed 809 rushing yards (four games of 100 or more yards), 100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
“Marcus Weymiller has earned it and yet he still has to earn it today,” says Farley. “He’s probably as concerned about getting beat out this afternoon as a guy who just got here. Even though he is in that position, in his mind he has to work to that level to be able to compete against the guys he’s got to line up against.
“He just separates himself in that way every day of the week. He does it in the classroom and he does it on the football field. That’s why the ceiling’s the limit for him.”
Heading into his final season, Weymiller is back at 100 percent. UNI also returns junior Trevor Allen (92 carries, 412 yards last season) and redshirt freshman Alphonso Soko at running back.
However, Weymiller could show up just about anywhere on the field.
“I’ll put him anywhere,” says Farley. “If you see him on defense, don’t be surprised. Whatever helps our football team, he will do because he’ll know it and he’ll put the time in to be great at it.”
Weymiller just smiles at his head coach’s comments.
“UNI has always been a special place to me and I always understood there are high expectations here and there is this culture, especially with the football program, that is special,” he explains. “I’ve always tried to represent those who have played here before and give it my all.
“Being looked at differently? I don’t think so. That’s just the expectations that are here. I’m a passionate Panther. I love the Panthers. I love UNI athletics. I love the university here. This is in my opinion the best university in the state. We have great fans and great supporters.”
As he looks toward the 2018 season, Weymiller sees tremendous possibilities. For starters, he will be running behind a veteran offensive line led by Cal Twait and Jackson Scott-Brown.
“Those guys have put the time in thats above and beyond what is expected,” says Weymiller. “This means a lot to them, and there are other guys on the two-deep or filling those other spots that are big, strong guys who are tough and care about winning. When you’ve got an o-line that’s gonna put it on themselves to make the offense go, you’re in a good spot.”
Meanwhile, Weymiller will be grinding for every yard and every touchdown he can get in his final college season.
“I don’t think I’ve reached the standard for myself or the standard this football program has set,” he says. “There have been some good years individually and as a team, but you end the season with a bad taste in your mouth if you don’t win it all, so the standard and the expectation couldn’t be any higher.”
