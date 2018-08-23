Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston heads to the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's win over sixth-ranked South Dakota.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS — Isaiah Weston, one of the University of Northern Iowa football team’s top offensive threats, will miss the 2018 season after undergoing ACL surgery on his right knee.

Panther head coach Mark Farley confirmed Wednesday after practice that the 6-foot-4, 207-pound sophomore from Albertville, Minn., suffered the injury during the first week of preseason practice and had surgery last Monday.

“Unfortunate. It is part of our game, a non-contact injury,” Farley said. “It will take him out for the season, but fortunately with the rules he will get the season back. It is a double-edged sword. For this year it is unfortunate, but for future years it is good for him.”

Weston was a preseason second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection after being named to the MVFC Newcomer team following a freshman season that saw him make 22 catches for 380 yards and five touchdowns.

Weston’s loss is a blow to UNI’s depth at receiver, although Farley feels he had a deep group at that position with veterans Jaylin James, Jalen Rima and Aaron Graham having combined for 57 catches for 666 yards and four scores last season.

Additionally, running back Trevor Allen hauled in 33 passes for 206 yards and two scores, many times lining up in the slot.

“That is why you have camp,” Farley said of how he plans to replace Weston’s production. “It happened long enough ago that we have depth. It is like any football game where something will happen and we have to adjust on the fly.

“We’ve had time to get a few other guys ready. I thought we had pretty good depth at receiver to start with so this kind of tests it a bit. At the same time, we will fill the shoes and get ready to play Montana.”

Sophomores Nick Phillips and Nick Fossey and freshmen Sam Ingoli, Deion McShane and Eric Mooney have all received extra reps in camp.

Another player expected to be in that mix, redshirt freshman Terrell Carey, has been slowed by injury, but should fight for playing time when he returns to practice.

UNI opens at Montana on Sept. 1.

