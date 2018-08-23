CEDAR FALLS — Isaiah Weston, one of the University of Northern Iowa football team’s top offensive threats, will miss the 2018 season after undergoing ACL surgery on his right knee.
Panther head coach Mark Farley confirmed Wednesday after practice that the 6-foot-4, 207-pound sophomore from Albertville, Minn., suffered the injury during the first week of preseason practice and had surgery last Monday.
CEDAR FALLS — A pair of University of Northern Iowa players who made significant impacts in …
“Unfortunate. It is part of our game, a non-contact injury,” Farley said. “It will take him out for the season, but fortunately with the rules he will get the season back. It is a double-edged sword. For this year it is unfortunate, but for future years it is good for him.”
Weston was a preseason second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection after being named to the MVFC Newcomer team following a freshman season that saw him make 22 catches for 380 yards and five touchdowns.
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa football program always had the inside track w…
Weston’s loss is a blow to UNI’s depth at receiver, although Farley feels he had a deep group at that position with veterans Jaylin James, Jalen Rima and Aaron Graham having combined for 57 catches for 666 yards and four scores last season.
Additionally, running back Trevor Allen hauled in 33 passes for 206 yards and two scores, many times lining up in the slot.
“That is why you have camp,” Farley said of how he plans to replace Weston’s production. “It happened long enough ago that we have depth. It is like any football game where something will happen and we have to adjust on the fly.
“We’ve had time to get a few other guys ready. I thought we had pretty good depth at receiver to start with so this kind of tests it a bit. At the same time, we will fill the shoes and get ready to play Montana.”
Sophomores Nick Phillips and Nick Fossey and freshmen Sam Ingoli, Deion McShane and Eric Mooney have all received extra reps in camp.
Another player expected to be in that mix, redshirt freshman Terrell Carey, has been slowed by injury, but should fight for playing time when he returns to practice.
UNI opens at Montana on Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.