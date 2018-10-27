MACOMB, Ill. — It was almost like money in the bank for Northern Iowa when its offense drove inside opposing teams’ 20-yard lines.
In the Panthers’ first seven games, they were a perfect 24 of 24 inside the red zone, including an FCS-leading 17 touchdowns.
Twice Saturday, and really three times, UNI failed to produce points inside the red zone in a 37-17 loss to Western Illinois.
“We were moving the ball on them,” wide receiver Nick Fossey said. “That wasn’t the issue. We just weren’t executing in the red zone.”
UNI missed a 24-yard field goal on its first drive that was stalled because of a loss of 14 yards on first down on a high snap that quarterback Eli Dunne could not haul in. The second came on the Panthers’ opening drive of the third quarter with a chance to take the lead.
But on a first-and-goal play, Dunne was hit from behind and fumbled, and Western Illinois recovered.
And while it doesn’t count as a trip inside the red zone, UNI had a chance for a first-and-10 at the Leatherneck 13 with 52 seconds left to halftime following a blocked punt by Korby Sander. However, Panthers on the sideline in celebration made contact with an official and UNI was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
That drive ended in an interception.
“There are a lot of reasons that didn’t happen,” UNI coach Mark Farley said of red-zone execution. “There are a lot of things that could’ve made for better success. We will go back, identify those and make the corrections.”
Another uncharacteristic statistic for UNI was three turnovers against the Leathernecks after committing just five in its first seven games.
INJURIES: By the end of the game, three Panther regulars were on the sidelines — cornerback Xavior Williams, running back Trevor Allen and left tackle Cal Twait.
Williams and Allen were hurt in the first half, Williams on the final play of the half when WIU lined up in victory formation to take a knee and instead handed the ball off to a running back.
Allen, UNI’s leading rusher, was limited to two carries for a negative-two yards and one catch for 30 yards. Redshirt freshman Tyler Hoosman was called upon to fill in and rushed four times for 16 yards.
NEXT UP: UNI will host 11th-ranked Illinois State next Saturday at 1 p.m. on Family weekend at the UNI-Dome. The Redbirds (5-3, 2-3) are coming off a 38-28 loss at home to No. 8 South Dakota State.
