CEDAR FALLS — When Ezrah Szczyrbak enters an elementary school classroom, the students take notice.
Szczyrbak probably comes off as a giant to most of them. He’s 6-foot-5, 300 pounds with a thick, curly red beard.
But when Northern Iowa’s senior center is not trying to pile-drive opposing defensive linemen to the ground, he’s a gentle giant off the field.
“I’ve been in the Waterloo schools a lot, actually worked through the YMCA in its summer learning academy at Irving Elementary the past two summers,” said Szczyrbak, an elementary education major. “It’s a different reaction every time I walk in, but the first thing I notice is the kids are naturally drawn to me.
“It’s not because of anything I’ve said or done, I think ... they see me as somebody they can trust. Making a lifelong impact on those kids, that is kind of my mission.”
Szczyrbak is a born again Christian and the product of the strong influence his parents, Kevin and Jennifer, provided while fostering 29 children from the time Ezrah was in the first grade until recently.
He also credits current teammate Elias Nissen and Fellowship of Christian Athletes mentor Ken Troutman for the direction of his life.
“I would say that process in my life, just being able to group up with kids from different ethnical backgrounds, different socioeconomic backgrounds ... just different life experiences that I would never have been able to relate to if I had not lived with and got to know them as family,” Szczyrbak said of growing up with so many foster siblings. “From the time my dad graduated college, he has worked at a Juvenile Delinquent Facility and has tried to work as hard as he could to change the course of those kids’ lives and that has also made a lifelong impact on me.”
“He will be as good of a teacher as there ever will be to walk into a classroom,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “He cares more about the little things, the things that matter. That is a big deal for him.
“He is an interesting story, an interesting guy and we are lucky to have him.”
Another huge influence for Szczyrbak is his wife, Chelsea, the former UNI swimmer Chelsea Hartman, whom he married last summer.
Szczyrbak is the oldest of five children and a native of Moose Lake, Minn., which Farley jokes is about as far north as you can go.
Szczyrbak was down to North Dakota, North Dakota State and UNI after a senior high school season that saw him named a finalist for the Mr. Minnesota Football award after leading Moose Lake-Willow River to a pair of state championship game appearances.
He took a visit to NDSU and committed, but told the Bison staff he wanted to honor other official visits he had planned. The Bison balked, he reopened his recruitment, and former Panther assistant coach Brandon Lynch and current coach Bryce Paup reeled him to Cedar Falls.
He began his career as a defensive end, played in six games as a reserve defensive tackle in 2015, then moved to to left guard in 2016. He suffered a season-ending injury in week three at Eastern Washington that season, and then missed two games last fall after dislocating his elbow against Cal Poly.
Szczyrbak was at right guard about midway through preseason camp when he made another move.
“I think it was about a week and a half into camp,” he recalled. “Coach Clanton (Ryan) came up to me and said we are going to try you out at center today and see what you can do.
“I took some snaps before practice, got after it that practice and I haven’t left it since. I love it.”
Szczyrbak has airmailed a couple of snaps, including one against Iowa, but Farley says steady progress has been seen.
“Ezrah has done a tremendous job,” Farley said. “He wants to be the center. He wants to be in that type of situation. That is how he challenges himself every day.”
