CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa tight ends coach Nick Danielson was a happy man Thursday night.
“We ran the ball 51 times. I can’t remember the last time we rushed the ball 51 times,” Danielson noted after the Panthers’ 33-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory at Indiana State.
UNI (2-2 overall, 1-0 MVFC) averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 265 yards against the Sycamores.
It was best rushing performance by the Panthers since they racked up 401 yards against Portland State in the 2015 FCS playoffs and the most carries in one game since UNI rushed 60 times in a win at South Dakota State last season.
Trevor Allen ran for a career-best 180 yards, and Marcus Weymiller added 90.
“The offensive line has been doing a great job of protecting, and we just haven’t gotten the run game going consistently, and today they got it done,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said after the game. “I think it takes time to get that rhythm, to hit the right holes, hit the right guys, and for sure they did that today.”
It was an important step in UNI’s evolution after the Panthers averaged just 2.8 yards per carry in their first three games and with a big game looming against No. 1 North Dakota State.
Entering their contest with No. 3 South Dakota State Saturday, the Bison had given up just 241 rushing yards on 116 carries in their first three games.
“Man, the offensive line did a heck of a job,” Allen said of Thursday’s run game. “They were putting a lot of defensive linemen in linebackers’ laps, and if you ask a linebacker that is the one thing they do not like is defensive linemen in their laps, in their feet, because it doesn’t allow them to read the ball carrier and play downhill.
“The offensive line did their job today.”
UNI’s attack is evolving at the right time. Of the Panthers’ remaining seven opponents, only Youngstown State is not receiving votes in the latest FCS Stats poll and three Nprth Dakota State (1), South Dakota State (3) and Illinois State (9) are ranked among the top 10.
“The progress we’ve made since the open week is enormous,” Farley said. “We got better during the open week, and I’ve seen us in pretty good rhythm, seen it in practice, but we hadn’t done it in a game.
“We did some things in the Hampton game, and this was a game where we took more steps forward, and we need to keep taking small steps forward and keep making progress every day.”
UNI VS. FCS: UNI’s defense owns a streak of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a point. During that same span, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 97-0.
ALLEN LANDMARK: Trevor Allen not only set a career-high with his 180 rushing yards against Indiana State, he broke the 100-yard barrier for the first time.
