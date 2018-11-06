CEDAR FALLS -- Good feelings remained strong Monday for the University of Northern Iowa football team following Saturday's 26-16 win over No. 14 Illinois State.
The Panthers jumped back into the FCS Stats poll at No. 22 and had an extra bounce in their step as they began preparations for a road trip to Youngstown State.
To keep that good feeling and remain on a trajectory for a potential FCS playoff bid, UNI knows it will need to channel the energy it created with the big home win and carry it over into its final two games.
"We just have to be consistent in our prep, consistent in our day to day approach," head coach Mark Farley said Monday.
"I think the energy is high because it is in our control and if we win out we are likely safe for the playoffs," added kicker Austin Errthum. "The committee will decide on that, but as long as we keep reaching up to our standards, I think we will be alright."
The Panthers know another slip-up could cost them a shot at the playoffs.
UNI's final two opponents are a combined 7-11, but the Panthers know they can't sleep on the Penguins, who were ranked in the preseason, or Missouri State, which comes to Cedar Falls on Nov. 17.
"After watching film last Saturday it felt good, it was a must win for us. Each game here on out is a must win, we have that kind of mentality," quarterback Eli Dunne said. "We have to win this game if we want to keep playing. I know we have a lot of seniors on this team, including myself, and it is really important to us we play well each and every week so we keep our chances to keep playing, keep going."
Youngstown State has been a much better team at home (3-2) than on the road (0-4), but is coming off arguably one of its better games -- a 17-7 loss at No. 1 North Dakota State where the game was tied 7-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Farley said that had to be a confidence-builder for a team now looking to play spoiler.
"Standings and rankings really aren't relevant when you play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference," Farley said. "They are a very good football team. Youngstown is a tough place to play and they are a confident football team at home."
IT'S FARLEY TIME: Farley's teams have been historically good in the month of November.
Counting the victory over Illinois State, Farley is 54-9 in the month of November in his 18 seasons, and the Panthers have gone undefeated in November 10 times (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017) in that span.
INJURIES: Running back Trevor Allen remains questionable with a left foot injury after missing the game against Illinois State. Farley, however, said he would not be surprised if Allen made his way back onto the field this weekend.
Farley also confirmed that right guard Nick Ellis, who started the first four games, and linebacker Chris Kolarevic are out for the season.
Kolarevic recorded 65 tackles in six games and was the leading tackler in the MVFC.
HOME COOKING: For the second consecutive week, UNI will face one of the top running backs in the MVFC in Penguin senior Tevin McCaster.
McCaster has rushed for 957 yards and eight scores this year, ranking second behind Illinois State's James Robinson's 961 rushing yards. UNI held Robinson to 40 yards on 16 carries.
McCaster has rushed for more than 100 yards in all five of Youngstown State's home games this season and has 764 yards on 140 carries and five touchdowns in those games.
CLARIFICATION: Austin Errthum's four field goal performance Saturday matched a pair of similar performances by Panther junior Sam Drysdale during the 2017 season.
Drysdale connected on four field goals against Indiana State and Missouri State last season.
The record is five held by Brian Mitchell (1991) and Michael Schmadeke (2014).
