CEDAR FALLS -- It was a masterful defensive performance.
Holding second-ranked South Dakota State in check offensively and capitalizing on the few opportunities it had, No. 25 Northern Iowa pulled off a statement homecoming win with a 24-9 upset of the Jackrabbits at the UNI-Dome Saturday.
The Panthers (4-3 overall, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) held South Dakota State 38 points and 143 yards below its national top five season averages while keeping in check All-American quarterback Taryn Christion.
"A great team win," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "Just a full four-quarter game against a really good team."
It was the second consecutive 60-minute game for the Panthers, who have now followed a humbling 56-31 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State at home with back-to-back impressive performances, including last week's 42-28 win over then No. 25 South Dakota.
Saturday, the Jacks (4-2, 2-2) never seemed comfortable.
Flipping between a 3-3-5 and a 4-3 defensive alignment and getting great pressure all night when rushing just three or four, UNI held Christion to a 25 of 50, 325-yard performance, and he threw his second and third interceptions of the season.
The Jacks also managed just 51 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Both interceptions were instrumental in the Panthers' win.
Early in the third quarter and trailing 7-3, SDSU drove to the UNI 25. But on a third-and-seven play, Korby Sander stepped in front of a Christion pass intended for Cade Johnson.
The Panthers quickly capitalized as Marcus Weymiller, who finished with 108 yards on 20 carries, snapped off a 28-yard run from the wildcat formation and Briley Moore hauled in a 26-yard pass from Eli Dunne to the Jacks' 1-yard line. On the next play, Trevor Allen leaped over for a 14-3 lead with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left.
"Coach Farley told me right before the series to hang on 15 a little more in our five-coverage and that is exactly what I did," Sander said. "He threw the ball right to me. He came in having thrown one pick all season so it was nice to get that pick."
The second came with 23 seconds left and South Dakota State trying to drive 91 yards with no timeouts left to have a chance to tie the game and force overtime. But a scrambling Christion threw short of Johnson, and Xavior Williams made a highlight, one-handed catch and returned it 30 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.
"I saw him throw it and it is kind of fluttering so somebody had hit him," UNI linebacker Duncan Ferch said the game-sealing pick-six. "I saw X just stick his arm out and it kind of stuck there and he hauls it in. I'm trying to tell him to go down, go down, but once you see the end zone you want to get in there."
South Dakota State had its chances to win before that. After watching UNI go up 14-3, the Jacks drove into Panther territory only to settle for a Chase Vinatieri 47-yard field goal with 11:19 left. Then with 6:34 left, Vinatieri connected on a Jackrabbits program-record 57-yard field goal that closed the gap to five points.
Trying to seize on momentum, South Dakota State tried an onside kick after the field goal and Vinatieri booted it out of bounds.
"It was there and we missed it," Jacks head coach John Stiegelmeier said. "If you would look through a lot of analytics they would say that is not a bad call. I think the bad call of it, the interesting thing is Chase just makes a record-setting field goal and he was pretty amped. He wanted to do it and I gave him the okay."
The Panthers took over on the SDSU 46 and turned the short field into three points as Austin Errthum blasted a 32-yard field for a 17-9 lead with 3:53 left.
For South Dakota State, Saturday's game marked the first time since 2013 it has failed to score a touchdown.
"When you get close enough to the end zone to smell it you have to be able to finish," Stiegelmeier said.
UNI led 7-3 at halftime.
SDSU got a 37-yard Vinatieri field goal on its opening possession, and then it turned into a defensive battled for much of the rest of the first half before the Panthers put together their best drive.
On a third-and-five, Dunne hit Deion McShane on a crossing pattern for a 38-yard gain to the Jacks' 27. Going with tempo, Dunne hit Jalen Rima for a 27-yard touchdown on a post pattern with 7:00 left to halftime.
"To finish the effort that we put into this thing ... the defense did it, the offense did it and the crowd did it," Farley said. "That is where the Dome is effective. What the Dome did was energize a football team at critical moments and they were as much part of that win as anybody else out there."
