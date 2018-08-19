CEDAR FALLS — At some point during preseason camp, a football team hits a wall.
Northern Iowa hit that wall earlier this week, and head coach Mark Farley said Friday the team has done a great job of fighting through and working hard each day.
Farley and the Panthers held a closed scrimmage where the first- and second-team players played hard to the whistle and third-team players got to tackle.
Farley was hoping to see game-type, situational football during the scrimmage from players experiencing substitutions to transitioning from special teams to an offensive play.
“The timing ... Using the rules, applying the new rules and applying the 25-second clock, 45-second clock and the fair catch on the kickoff,” Farley said. “Just trying to experience all of those things and get them on film so we can talk about them.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Farley said he has been encouraged by the progress within two position groups — offensive line and defensive back.
At cornerback, preseason all-conference pick Xavior Williams has the left corner position locked up, with junior college transfer Roosevelt Lawrence and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Nimmers having a leg up to start opposite of Williams. Sophomore Austin Evans is also among Farley’s top four.
“We’ve tested them and I feel good about the progress they have made,” said Farley. “We are starting to see the habits we need to see.
“It’s a position you have to be disciplined when playing, and right now we are looking for a little more consistency, but we are definitely happy with the progress.”
Along the offensive line, Farley has numerous veterans in Cal Twait, Jackson Scott-Brown, Spencer Brown, Ezra Szczyrbak and Tyler Putney. Now, he is looking for a few good back-ups.
Parkersburg native and sophomore Nick Ellis has worked his way into a potential starting spot at right guard next to Brown. Scott-Brown is entrenched at left guard, as is Twait at left tackle. Several players have been getting looks as potential back-ups at center.
“I’ve been trying everybody as center, because you have to be prepared if something happens in a game,” Farley said. “Ezra and Ellis have rotated back and forth there quite a bit.
“Again, progress is being made. In order for a UNI football team to be successful as a team, the key is having a strong offensive line and strong defensive secondary. We are getting there.”
NICKS AND BRUISES: Several players have been held back in recent days with minor ailments — receivers Aaron Graham and Terrell Carey and linebacker Jake Hartford, to name a few.
“I believe I will have them all back on Monday,” Farley said. “This is a good time for other players to get reps, get experience that they need.”
With Graham and redshirt freshman Carey unavailable, UNI was afforded extended looks at true freshmen receivers Sam Ingoli, Eric Mooney and Deion McShane.
“We’re finding out more about them every practice,” Farley said.
LINEBACKERS EMERGING: Hartford worked with the No. 1s most of the spring, but with him on the sidelines in recent days, senior Blake Thomas of Waterloo West has been running with the number one group alongside Duncan Ferch and Suni Lane at the linebacker spots.
Thomas has seen spot duty each of the past two seasons while playing extensively on special teams.
Farley anticipates a bigger role for the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Thomas in 2018.
“Blake Thomas is a first-team type player for us,” Farley said. “He’s invested in our program. He cares. Unless something unexpected happens, he will be a starter for us somehow, some way on Sept. 1.”
