CEDAR FALLS — San Diego, Northern Iowa’s first-round FCS playoff opponent Saturday, is the only non-scholarship program in the 24-team field.
The argument could be made that the Toreros are at a competitive disadvantage.
The film says otherwise.
Panther offensive linemen Jackson Scott-Brown said San Diego looks very much like any FCS scholarship program and the difference is marginal at best.
“Culture is culture,” Scott-Brown said. “We have seen the film. They play super hard. The way they play ... they don’t look like a non-scholarship team.”
San Diego has dominated the Pioneer Conference, winning its last 37 league games. The unranked Toreros (9-2) have also shown they won’t be intimidated in the playoffs or on the road. A year ago, they lost in the first round to Nicholls State, but in the two previous years the Toreros won first-round games over Northern Arizona and Cal Poly, respectively.
“I feel like we have to respect every bit of their team,” UNI defensive end Elerson Smith said. “They are 9-2 and have made the playoffs for a reason. If we overlook any part of this game we will end up with the short end of the stick. We want to cover all corners and come into this game fully prepared for everything.”
San Diego is led by a no nonsense head coach in Dale Lindsey, the oldest active FCS or FBS head coach at age 76. Ohio’s Frank Solich is 75.
While Lindsey’s background includes a stint as a San Diego Chargers linebacker coach, it’s the Toreros’ offense that gets all the headlines.
Johnston native Reed Sinnett directs an attack that averages 498.8 yards per game and 41.7 points. Sinnett has thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. All-American receiver Michael Bandy has caught 72 passes for 1,140 yards and 12 scores, while sophomore tight end Dalton Kincaid has 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Kincaid has 38 catches for 772 yards and eight scores.
The Toreros haven’t scored fewer than 31 points in a game this year and have scored 42 or more in six straight games.
In eight Pioneer League games, San Diego outscored its opponents 359-141 and trailed for fewer than 25 minutes of game action in that stretch. In fact, the Toreros did not trail in a Pioneer League game for the last 272 minutes, 15 seconds of the regular season.
San Diego’s two losses this season came at Cal Poly (52-34) and at home to a team the Panthers are familiar with, UC-Davis (38-35), when the Aggies were ranked fifth in the country.
“Their quarterback does a great job of getting the ball out on time and quick,” Smith said. “He has real good timing with his wide receivers and they have a really good tight end.
“As with any game, it can be won up front and that is where we want to try to impact the game.”
UNI head coach Mark Farley has been more impressed every time he sits down to watch San Diego film.
“You can see the coaching in the players,” Farley said. “It is very good football and as you watch it on film you get a better understanding of how they have been consistent year-in, year-out.
“They do what they do and they do it very well.”
The Toreros definitely have the sixth-ranked Panthers’ full attention.
“The confidence factor is a big deal and that is why I think they are so successful when they get to this level,” Farley added. “They are a Top 20 football team right now, and they deserve to be here.”
UNI (8-4) is 6-0 this season on its home field and owns a 19-5 playoff record inside the UNI-Dome, including an 11-1 mark in home playoff openers.
The Panthers will get receiver Deion McShane back for the 1 p.m. matchup, and standout receiver Isaiah Weston has a chance to play, as well.
Scott-Brown says the Panthers need to build off their 38-7 win over Western Illinois in last week’s regular-season finale.
“That was one of our better games,” Scott-Brown said. “Offense, defense, special teams all made great effort every play and that is something I hope to see steamroll into this game.”
