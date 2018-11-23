CEDAR FALLS — Seven weeks ago, top-ranked North Dakota State shook Northern Iowa’s defense to its core by rushing 48 times for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over the Panthers.
Following that loss, UNI redefined itself on defense, especially rush defense.
Breaking out a 3-3-5 concept, the Panthers (6-5) held three of their last six opponents to 51 or fewer rushing yards. Two other games saw UNI give up just 102 and 111, respectively.
Run defense, despite multiple injuries at linebacker, has become a strength for the Panthers, who will face a test Saturday when they host Lamar and its explosive ground game in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.
UNI head coach Mark Farley said the key to success is two-fold. First, defensive tackle Bryce Douglas and his defensive line cohorts have to prevent offensive linemen from second-level blocking.
Secondly, the Panthers have to run fast and run hard.
“The defense we are playing right now is a downhill defense, and there are a few cracks in there so you really have to be able to run to the football,” Farley said. “These games we’ve been successful, we’ve really ran to the ball well.”
The Cardinals (7-4), making their first FCS playoff appearance, average 51.9 rush attempts and 250.3 rushing yards per game.
Running backs Myles Wanza (598 yards) and A.J. Walker (595) lead the Cardinals in rushing, but quarterbacks Darrel Colbert (584) and Jordan Hoy (516) are also active in the run game. And, Lamar likes to use wide receivers Kirkland Banks (22-168) and Dewan Thompson (16-94) in its option game out of a spread formation.
“It is not just a run, a throw and a catch. There are a lot of pitches involved, too,” Farley said.
Colbert has started most of Lamar’s games, but he injured an ankle against Sam Houston State and Hoy, recently named the Southland’s Co-Newcomer of the Year, led the Cardinals to back-to-back wins over Stephen F. Austin (24-17) and Central Arkansas (38-24) where he piled up 692 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Hoy won those games two different ways. Against Stephen F. Austin, he rushed for 225 yards and two scores. Against Central Arkansas, he passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
Colbert and Hoy split time in a 38-9 win over Houston Baptist in week 10, but it was Colbert who got the bulk of the snaps and scored the game-winning touchdown in the Cardinals’ 21-17 win over then No. 22 McNeese State that earned Lamar its spot in the playoffs.
Colbert has rushed for 60 or more yards in seven games.
“Lamar is kind of similar to some of the teams we have played,” UNI linebacker Blake Thomas said. “Heavy running backs running downhill, a lot of read option ... a very physical team. They are going to come in here and give us their best shot, so we have to be ready for that.”
On the flip side, UNI’s offense has been either really effective or wildly erratic. After converting on their first 23 attempts inside the red zone, the Panthers are just 15 of 20 in their last four games.
The run game has been productive as senior Marcus Weymiller has rushed for 387 yards on 89 carries the past four games, while redshirt freshman Tyler Hoosman, playing in place of injured Trevor Allen, has added 124 on 21 carries over the last two games.
If there is an edge UNI might attempt to exploit, it’s a Lamar pass defense that ranked last in the Southland at 311 yards per game.
Farley said if the Panthers hope to crank up the passing game, it starts with protecting quarterback Eli Dunne against a Cardinal defense that likes to bring pressure.
“The games we’ve struggled, we did not do a good job,” Farley said of protecting Dunne. “We had errors, then we had turnovers, and when you do those two things you limit your chances.
“We’re down to the final 24 teams so everybody is exceptional right now and your mistakes will be magnified from here on out.”
UNI has been tough inside the UNI-Dome this season (5-1) and historically strong at home in the playoffs (18-5), including four consecutive home victories.
“Getting a home game is important,” senior kicker Austin Errthum said. “We like being at home. Seniors, for all of us, it is one more game in the UNI-Dome, which is nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.