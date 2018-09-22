CEDAR FALLS — Some remedies were found for a few of Northern Iowa’s ailments Saturday.
After disappointing performances in back-to-back losses to Montana and Iowa to open the season, the Panthers took out their frustrations on an overmatched Hampton University inside the UNI-Dome on Hall of Fame weekend with a 44-0 victory.
UNI’s offense scored on its opening drive and had two one-play scoring drives. The defense hounded the Pirates relentlessly, forcing five turnovers.
“We wanted to start fast and I thought we did that,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “One, it was critical to get the win, but two was to start building into the conference season that starts on Thursday. We did that.”
Before UNI could even think about its trip to Terre Haute, Ind., to face Indiana State in its Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Thursday, it had to find some answers on offense and defense.
The Panthers had failed to score in the first half against either the Grizzlies or Hawkeyes, but got on track quickly against Hampton (1-2).
A 36-yard pass from Eli Dunne to true freshman Deion McShane set up 12-yard scoring strike from Dunne to tight end Elias Nissen on UNI’s opening drive and it was 7-0 just 3 minutes, 1 second into the first quarter.
“It felt great. We really needed that,” Dunne said. “We knew coming into this game we needed to start off strong. Our previous two games we had lacked good starts so it was really important to put points on the board right away.”
UNI led 10-0 after a 33-yard Austin Errthum field goal midway through the first quarter, but the Panthers sputtered a little over next 15 minutes and it could’ve been a 10-10 game late in the first quarter.
Hampton’s best drive of the day late in the first stalled at the Panther 14 and Pirate kicker Evan Lomax missed wide right. Three plays after the miss, Hampton’s Chaka Diarrassouba stepped in front of a pass intended for Briley Moore and returned it to the UNI 3-yard line. However, the play was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty.
“Gave up that touchdown and the interception in the end zone, and we missed that field goal. It could’ve been 10-10 at halftime ... that is where things got twisted,” Hampton coach Robert Prunty said.
UNI took advantage of the roughing penalty with Errthum’s 34-yard field goal and Trevor Allen’s 49-yard touchdown run with 2:46 left to half that made it 20-0. Hampton also threw an interception in the end zone with 12 seconds left before halftime that was picked off by Roosevelt Lawrence.
“I thought we had a chance to do some things on early drives to finish when it was only 10-0 and at that time I thought we should’ve had some touchdowns instead of field goals,” Farley said. “But I was pleased on the shutout and the defense keeping them out of the end zone.”
The Panther defense picked off four passes, the most since UNI swiped four against Monmouth last year in the FCS playoffs. Chris Kolarevic, Williams, Lawerence and A.J. Allen all had a pick.
Hampton quarterbacks Williams and Bruce Dixon combined to go just 5 of 18 for 61 yards under pressure from the Panthers that also produced 9.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 by defensive tackle Bryce Douglas.
UNI also had a fumble recovery, and 65 of the Pirates’ 199 total yards came in the fourth quarter when UNI played primarily its second- and third-team defenders.
“That is a nice feeling that you did your job and you threw a complete shutout,” safety A.J. Allen said. “That is something that is hard to do in college football.”
Leading 20-0 at halftime, UNI quickly put the game away in the second half. The Panthers scored three times in the third quarter as Marcus Weymiller scored on a nine-yard run and Dunne tossed scoring passes to Nick Fossey (19) and McShane (12).
McShane hauled in seven passes for 117 yards, both team highs.
Errthum drilled his third field goal of the game, this one from 43 yards, six seconds into the fourth quarter for a 44-0 lead.
“I definitely think it was a good building block from what we had our previous weeks,” A.J. Allen said. “We didn’t have the starts we wanted, but today I think we came out and took the initiative, did what we needed to do with energy.”
UNI 44, Hampton 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 — 0
N. Iowa 10 10 21 3 — 44
First quarter
UNI — Nissen 12 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 11:59. (Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 3:01).
UNI — FG Errthum 33, 7:51. (Drive: 6 plays, 13 yards, 2:10)
Second quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 34, 12:22. (Drive: 13 plays, 63 yards, 5:40).
UNI — Allen 49 run (Errthum kick), 2:46. (Drive: 1 play, 49 yards, :08).
Third quarter
UNI — Weymiller 9 run (Errthum kick), 10:44. (Drive: 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:06).
UNI — Fossey 19 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 9:56. (Drive: 1 play, 19 yards, :06).
UNI — McShane 12 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 4:10. (Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 4:13).
Fourth quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 43, 14:54. (Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 2:33).
TEAM STATISTICS
Hamp UNI
First downs 10 22
Rushes-yards 33-143 46-194
Passing yards 61 220
Comp-att-int 5-18-4 18-25-0
Return yards 94 21
Punts-avg. 7-37.9 4-39.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-yards 9-75 7-65
Time of possession 27:01 32:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
HAMPTON — S. McKenzie 8-57, D. Williams 13-50, D. Anderson 7-19, W. Robinson 3-13, R. Herriott 1-3, D. Thurmond 1-1.
UNI — M. Weymiller 20-78, T. Allen 5-55, A. Soko 9-37, T. Hoosman 4-15, J. Keller 2-8, E. Dunne 1-3, C. Howell 2-minus 1.
Passing
HAMPTON — D. Williams 4-16-3-52, B. Dixon 1-2-1-9.
UNI — E. Dunne 16-23-0, 191 yards, J. Keller 1-1-0, 18 yards, C. Howell 1-1-0, 11 yards.
Receiving
HAMPTON — B. Barney 1-38, L. Thompson 1-9, D. Anderson 1-7, R. Bell 1-5, A. Dana 1-2.
UNI — D. McShane 7-117, T. Allen 3-23, N. Fossey 2-20, T. Bohr 1-18, E. Nissen 1-12, N. Phillips 1-11, J. James 1-10, B. Moore 2-9.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
HAMPTON — Diarrassouba 4-8-12, Spruill 3-8-11, Doucet 5-4-9, Carr 2-6-8, Scott IV 3-3-6, Marr 4-1-5, Smith 3-2-5, Brown 2-3-5, Oglesby 1-1-2, Davidson 1-1-2, Sturdivant 0-2-2, Matthews 0-2-2, Chisley 1-0-1, Brown 1-0-1, Howard 1-0-1, Taylor 1-0-1, Frazier 1-0-1, Simmons 0-1-1, Jenkins 0-1-1, Oraha 0-1-1, Groom 0-1-1, West 0-1-1.
UNI — Brekke 3-3-6, Douglas 2-4-6, Kolarevic 1-5-6, S. Thomas 2-2-4, Suntken 2-2-4, Ferch 0-4-4, Wells 2-1-3, A.J. Allen 1-2-3, B. Thomas 1-2-3, Sander 1-2-3, Neal 1-2-3, Brinkman 0-3-3, Nimmers 2-0-2, Williams 1-1-2, Houghtelling 0-2-2, Lawrence 0-2-2, Kibby 1-0-1, Soko 1-0-1, Evans 1-0-1, Jegen 0-1-1, Applegate 0-1-1, Lambert 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
HAMPTON — Marr 2-8, Diarrassouba 1.5-2, Doucet 1-3, Frazier 1-1, Carr 0.5-1.
UNI — Douglas 3.5-7, Kolarevic 1.5-2, Neal 1.5-2, S. Thomas 0.5-3, B. Thomas 0.5-1, Sander 0.5-2, Lawrence 0.5-1, Applegate 0.5-0.
Sacks
HAMPTON — none.
UNI — Douglas 0.5-3, S. Thomas 0.5-3.
