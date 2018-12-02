DAVIS, Calif. — Twitter can be brutal with its anonymity.
It also can be brutally heartfelt.
That was evident Saturday night shortly after Northern Iowa was eliminated from the FCS playoffs following a 23-16 loss to sixth-seeded UC Davis at Aggie Stadium.
It was a game where the Panthers had ample opportunities to either tie it and force overtime or seize the momentum and claim victory.
There wasn’t one missed opportunity that hurt more than another for UNI.
But that was of little consolation for Panther tight end Briley Moore when he tweeted — “Panther nation ... I’m sorry.”
The only thing running through Moore’s head after the loss was a third-and-10 pass at the Aggie 36 with under two minutes to go. In tight coverage, UNI quarterback Eli Dunne threaded the needle between defenders and hit Moore, who led UNI with 39 catches for 536 yards this season.
Unfortunately, Moore bobbled the ball and couldn’t regain his grip on a play that would have taken the Panthers inside the 15-yard line.
His teammates and supporters quickly came to his defense.
UNI coach Mark Farley defended his entire team.
“They represented UNI football the way I wanted them to represent it,” Farley said. “They played with a lot of heart, they played with a lot of toughness. We came out here, (down) 23-6, battled back and had our chance to win a football game. They battled the way I hoped. We came up short.”
Ultimately what failed the Panthers Saturday was their inability to score touchdowns when they reached the red zone.
While the final stats show UNI was 4-for-4 inside the red zone, the fact the Panthers had to settle for three goals hurt. UNI also turned the ball over twice inside UC Davis’ 30, just outside the red zone.
“It is not on Eli. It is not on anybody,” Farley said. “We didn’t get the ball in the end zone ... and ultimately that was the difference in the game.”
Starting in a loss at Western Illinois, UNI was just 20 of 25 in the red zone over its final six games, and only eight of those scores were touchdowns.
“We were moving the ball all day, just missed on some opportunities when you get in there. You can’t do that or else you are going to lose like we did,” said Dunne.
UNI’s defensive effort against the Aggies was a highlight.
The seven points UC Davis scored in the second half marked only the third time the Aggies were held to fewer than 14 second-half points and their 23 total points were 19 below their season average. The 436 total yards were the fourth-fewest UC Davis produced.
“We stayed with the plan, settled in,” senior linebacker Duncan Ferch said. “In the third quarter we ran to the ball better, had more energy and everyone was everywhere they needed to be.”
