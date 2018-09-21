CEDAR FALLS — Simply put, the University of Northern Iowa football team hasn’t played up to its own standards in its first two games of the season.
Saturday, the Panthers (0-2) plan to change that when they host Hampton (1-1) in their home opener at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
“The first two games haven’t gone the way we wanted, obviously,” senior linebacker Duncan Ferch said. “So, we have to come out and show we are hungry, be ready, focused in.
“The offense knows they have to be better, the defense has to be better, and we’ve given up way too many yards on special teams in the punt and kick returns. We’ve got to be better across the board.”
This will be the first meeting between the historically black college located in Hampton, Va., and UNI. The Pirates began playing football in 1913 and after 13 seasons of playing in the MEAC, Hampton is transitioning into the Big South Conference this season and is considered an FCS independent.
The Pirates are under first-year head coach Robert Prunty, who was hired last December after serving as East Carolina’s associate head coach.
Hampton opened the year with a 38-10 win over Division II Shaw University before falling to Monmouth University, 56-28 two weeks ago. Last week’s game against Tennessee State was cancelled because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.
“It’s tough being a new staff, a lack of games and unknown personnel,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said of his initial scouting report on the Pirates. “Looks to me like they run a spread offense, which means shotgun, ride-zone type stuff. They are very athletic across the board.
“They will get after you on defense. Looks like they have guys who can run.”
Pirates quarterback Delmon Williams has thrown for 481 yards and four scores in two games. Ronald Bell, a 5-foot-7, 162-pound wide receiver, was a second-team all-MEAC pick last year after making 60 catches for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He already has 10 catches for 138 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Oklahoma transfer Kapri Doucet, a linebacker, leads Hampton with 11 tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss.
Monmouth, a member of the Big South that UNI beat 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs last November, rushed for 230 yards and passed for 326 in its victory over Hampton two weeks ago.
This week, Farley has challenged UNI’s defense to be tougher. Offensively, the Panthers want to avoid another first-half clunker. UNI has managed just 67 yards on 51 plays in the first half of its first two games.
“It is all concerning. We came out slow twice now on offense and then recouped in the second half both times,” Farley said. “Part of that, I think, is doing a better job with the rushing game.
“With better rhythm (in the running game), you can activate the whole game plan, but we can’t activate the game plan until you get the rush game going.”
The Panthers have rushed for just 110 yards on 61 carries in their first two games, a 1.8 per-carry average.
ALLEN TO BE HONORED: Former UNI head coach Terry Allen will be one of six individuals along with the 1999 UNI volleyball team that will be inducted into the UNI Hall of Fame this weekend.
Allen was the Panthers’ head coach from 1989 to 1996, compiling a 75-26 record. His son, Alex, is a freshman tight end on UNI’s squad.
Farley shared what he remembered most about Allen, who gave him his first full-time job as a Panther coach in 1989 after he spent two seasons as a graduate assistant — one under Darrell Mudra and another under Earle Bruce.
“It is so well-deserved. He should’ve been in long ago,” Farley said. “I really thought about the people who made this place. What I remember, first it was Darrell ... he took us to I-AA and really turned the culture of UNI football. T.A. was Coach Bruce’s quarterbacks coach. T.A. was kind of a blend of what Coach Mudra and Coach Bruce did.
“He is the reason why I am in coaching because he is the one who hired me and because of that he gave me this opportunity today. He deserves to be in there because a lot of those numbers that are on the wall are his.
“He’s meant a lot to UNI football and he’s meant a lot to the University of Northern Iowa.”
