CEDAR FALLS — The extra jump in the University of Northern Iowa football team’s step Monday was earned.
The Panthers delivered a resounding response in a 42-28 win over No. 24 South Dakota Saturday a week after a fourth-quarter collapse in a loss to North Dakota State that could have derailed UNI’s season.
Across the board, the Panthers took the North Dakota State loss personally, and the Coyotes were the victims of a highly motivated team.
“Probably a little bit of that,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said.
The Panthers (3-3 overall, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) delivered a complete, three-phase game with their offense, defense and special teams units all producing big plays.
Quarterback Eli Dunne was part of five touchdowns and earned MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the defense recorded 11 1/2 tackles for loss with five sacks and a defensive touchdown, and the kickoff coverage unit forced a fumble that set up a late second-quarter touchdown.
“We played at a pretty high level that day against NDSU,” Farley said. “(The challenge) was, can you get back to that level and do it on the road? They did that.”
The next challenge on UNI’s docket is even taller. The Panthers host second-ranked South Dakota State (4-1, 2-1) Saturday in their 4 p.m. Homecoming game at the UNI-Dome.
The Jackrabbits also shook off a hangover from a loss to North Dakota State when they let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 21-17 loss. After surviving Indiana State 54-51 in overtime, South Dakota State posted an impressive 36-7 win over Youngstown State this past weekend.
UNI knows what needs to be done.
“The offense needs to keep playing the way they are playing. They have been putting up a lot of points lately,” junior safety Christian Jegen said. “And the defense, we just need to keep playing the way we did last week, swarming to the ball, everyone flying around.
“That is what will help us continue to propel down the road.”
As good as the Panthers are feeling about themselves, they understand a poor performance against the Jackrabbits will put a roadblock in front of many long-term goals.
“Things have been going really well for us, and we feel this could be a statement game for us,” Dunne said. “They are the No. 2-ranked team, a really good team, and if we can come out with a win this week things will look pretty good for us.”
Farley encouraged his team to enjoy the South Dakota win, but told his players to come back (Tuesday) prepared to start taking their game to an even higher level.
“We played good enough to do some things last week that they should enjoy it. That momentum ... be pleased with their play,” Farley said. “Now we’ve got to regroup and come back to practice and be better, be ready to go again because this opponent is just as good as North Dakota State.”
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: While Dunne earned MVFC Offensive of Player of the Week honors in the South Dakota win, the Panther coaches named tight end Elias Nissen offensive player of the game, safety Jegen defensive player of the game and Zac Kibby special teams player of the game.
