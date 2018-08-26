CEDAR FALLS — After a long, extended preseason camp, the Northern Iowa football team got a little rest and relaxation this weekend.
Panther head coach Mark Farley said his original plan was to start phasing in prep work for Montana last Monday, however, as UNI got deeper into camp Farley’s mind changed.
Instead of beginning to install bits and pieces of the Panthers’ game plan for the Grizzlies, Farley extended preseason camp three extra days, working the team hard through this past Wednesday before light workouts on both Thursday and Friday.
After doing that, Farley gave the team Saturday and Sunday off.
“We gave them the weekend to catch their breath a little bit,” Farley said. “Giving them Saturday and Sunday allows them to spend time with their families and then be able to come back fresh and ready to go on Monday morning.”
UNI travels to Missoula, Mont., for a 8 p.m. (Central) kickoff Saturday where the Panthers are 0-3 all-time.
The common thought by outsiders was the Panthers would have already began preparing for the Grizzlies, who were ranked 24th in the FCS preseason poll and are under the direction of Bobby Hauck, who is beginning his second stint as head coach with the program. Hauck left Montana after guiding the Grizzles to an 80-17 record from 2003 to 2009 to take the UNLV job.
Hauck has served as an assistant at San Diego State the past three seasons.
“Honestly, everybody thinks we’ve started working on Montana,” Farley said. “That was the plan. But as we continued through I thought and it became more important that we continue to teach our process and teach what we needed to accomplish before starting to worry about somebody else’s team.
“In the end, it was more important to continue teaching the techniques and details of what make us successful.”
Farley said waiting until Monday to start preparing for Montana does not put the Panthers at a disadvantage, saying UNI has enough time in the practices leading up to its Friday travel day to efficiently prepare for the Grizzlies.
CAPTAINS: Farley has announced UNI’s captains for the 2018 season. They are running back Marcus Weymiller, offensive tackle Cal Twait, quarterback Eli Dunne and linebacker Duncan Ferch.
FAN RALLY: The Panthers will be hosting a Cedar Valley Fan Rally Thursday at the Other Place on University in Cedar Falls.
The event will kick off the 2018 season of the Mark Farley Radio Show of KXEL (1540 AM) and will include special appearances by UNI’s spirit squads and mascots TC and TK.
Any kid wearing a UNI jersey will get a free pizza.
INJURY FRONT: Farley confirmed last week that sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston is out for the season with an ACL injury, but that is the only significant injury the Panthers suffered during camp.
Various key players — Jake Hartford, Aaron Graham, Suni Lane and Jared Brinkman — to name a few, missed some practice time with sprains and strains.
“We should be good on that front. We held some guys out, but I anticipate everybody back and ready to go Monday,” Farley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.