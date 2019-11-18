CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa football team took Sunday off.
After a tough loss at South Dakota State Saturday in a game the Panthers invested a lot of effort and emotion into winning, head coach Mark Farley felt it was the right move.
A victory would have put UNI in the driver’s seat for a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. That is still a possibility, but only if the Panthers can move on and take care of business in their regular-season finale against Western Illinois (1-10 overall, 1-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference) this Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
Therefore, Farley gave his team the day off.
“I’m not concerned because of how we act when we don’t win a football game,” Farley explained. “I know that we are all about every game. They will come in here and we will go back to work today.”
Asked how his team was mentally Monday during his weekly press conference, Farley said he didn’t have a great answer, but at the same time he was not concerned.
“Sometimes when you get beat you’ve kind of got to get away from each other for 24 hours and figure out what needs to be done and what can we do,” Farley said. “Get back to the real world instead of the emotional world because we wanted that football game the other day.”
UNI (7-4, 5-2) dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 in the latest FCS Stats poll with the loss.
INJURIES: The injury situation on offense is not getting any better.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI lost another tight end, freshman Jayden Scott, Saturday to an undisclosed injury, making Scott the fourth Panther tight end to be injured.
Farley said Scott is questionable for Western Illinois. If he can’t go, that leaves Alex Allen, Brock Hadachek and true freshman Maverick Gatrost, who has not played yet this season.
“He (Jayden) is probably the only one (who played against SDSU) that I’d put into questionable mode right now,” Farley said.
Farley said wide receiver Isaiah Weston remains in the questionable to doubtful status, while running back Tyler Hoosman (ankle) is out for at least another week.
“He’s progressing,” Farley said of Weston. “There are a lot of guys progressing. You’ve got Deion McShane, you’ve got Briley Moore, Isaiah Weston ... they are all progressing. They are close enough that you can start putting them in the questionable category. I hate to rate them right now, but I’m just trying to give you a little bit of vibe that I get.”
KELLER TO TRANSFER: Farley confirmed that back-up quarterback Jacob Keller has put his name in the transfer portal.
Keller, the Aurora, Ill., native, lost a close competition to Will McElvain in the fall to be UNI’s starter. He has not appeared in a game this season and would have two years of eligibility left.
“He’s been in for the last month or so,” Farley said. “He talked to me about it and I talked to his folks. Being in the position he plays, I get it because it is one of those deals. It is even more different in his position because there is only one guy on the field.”
Keller still remains a full participant with the Panthers, taking all the No. 2 reps at quarterback.
“When I talked to him then (last month), I told him I will help you,” Farley said. “It (the transfer portal) gives him an option to go out and see what is out there for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.