CEDAR FALLS — There is no avoiding the playoff conversation any more for the University of Northern Iowa football team.
Saturday’s 26-16 win over No. 14 Illinois State Saturday inside the UNI-Dome put the Panthers (5-4 overall, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) back on the path to a spot in the 24-team FCS field.
Two potentially treacherous pitfalls remain on UNI’s schedule, starting with a trip to Youngstown State (3-6, 2-4) to play a Penguins team that was tied 7-7 after three quarters against No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday before falling, 17-7.
A home game against Missouri State also awaits UNI.
“Pretty much everyone said we are in the playoffs already, every game is a playoff game and win and keep going, win and keep going and this was the first step in it for sure,” Panther linebacker Duncan Ferch said after Saturday’s victory.
It is conceivable that UNI could lose one of its two remaining games and reach the playoffs with a 6-5 record. Three teams in the last four seasons have made the FCS playoffs with that mark.
Certain metrics help the Panthers with that argument. UNI’s schedule ranks No. 1 and in the Sagarin rankings the Panthers are the fourth-highest FCS team behind North Dakota State, South Dakota State and James Madison.
Meanwhile, the two toughest leagues in the FCS — the MVFC and the Colonial Athletic Association — have been beating each other up which means a large group of 7-4 and 6-5 teams.
The Panthers don’t want to leave anything to chance, however.
“From here on out we have to play like it is a playoff game because we have our backs against the wall and you never know what will happen if we have another loss,” said tight end Briley Moore.
UNI head coach Mark Farley had a different approach in his post-game comments about the playoff question.
“Those things will come if they are deserved and earned,” Farley said. “That will be the message these guys hear for the test of time is you don’t get anything for free. You are going to have to go to work tomorrow, learn from this one and get ready for Youngstown State.”
MORE DEFENSIVE ACCOLADES: When you hold an opponent to 43 first-half yards and 75 yards through three quarters, some big plays get lost in the shuffle.
One of those was sophomore safety Korby Sander’s third-quarter interception and 31-yard return that set up UNI’s only offensive touchdown.
Two plays after Sander returned the ball to the Redbird 21, Marcus Weymiller scored on a 14-yard run that made it 26-3 with 10 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third period.
UNI’s rush defense will most likely vault into the national top 20 after allowing just 35 yards on 28 carries to Illinois State. UNI is now allowing just 128 rushing yards per game. If you take out North Dakota State’s 344 yards, that numbers drops to 101.5.
“I feel like it is bringing energy all the time, everyone running to the ball,” Ferch said of the run defense. “They (the opposing team) see that on film. They see us running to the ball. Then the first couple of drives we are all around them and they are not getting anything and it kind of discourages the offense and they kind of get out of their game plan and that falls into ours.”
OFFENSIVE ACCOLADES: UNI’s 387 total yards against Illinois State were 80 more than what the Redbirds had been allowing per game, and Weymiller’s 109 rushing yards was one yard short of what the Redbirds had been giving up on the ground.
With a comfortable 19-3 lead at halftime and an early third-quarter touchdown, UNI passed just five times in the second half. Weymiller, who has rushed for 313 yards in the last three games, had 80 of his 109 in the second half Saturday.
“You hang your hat on where your heart is when you get in a situation like this and there is no question he is the heart of the offense,” Farley said.
Quarterback Eli Dunne distributed the ball to nine different receivers and converted third downs with passes of 19, 9, 13 and 13 yards in the first half.
ERRTHUM IS AUTOMATIC: Austin Errthum’s four field goals were the most by a UNI kicker since Michael Schmadeke tied a school record with five against Tennessee Tech in 2014.
Errthum is now 14 of 17 on the season, which leads the MVFC, and he is 28 of 28 on PAT kicks.
“He’s been amazing for us,” Moore said. “No matter where we are at we have confidence if we send the field goal unit out he is going to make it.
“Our offense is very thankful for him.”
Errthum was named MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week Sunday.
