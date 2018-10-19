CEDAR FALLS — Second-ranked South Dakota State is a really good football team when Cade Johnson is catching touchdown passes or Christian Rozeboom is delivering big hits.
The Jackrabbits can beat opponents with good offense, stingy defense and strong special teams.
But the guy who puts them over the top is senior quarterback Taryn Christion.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Christion is the Missouri Valley Football Conference all-time total offense leader with 10,986 yards coming into Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against No. 25 Northern Iowa in the UNI-Dome.
“I give the man respect. He is a good player and he has earned it. That is what you do with great players, respect them,” Panther safety A.J. Allen said. “At the same time, we have to try to stop him. That is our job.”
UNI has actually fared well against Christion, posting a 2-2 overall mark. The Panthers beat him as a true freshman, lost to him at home as a sophomore, and then split games in Brookings last year, losing in the FCS playoffs.
In Christion’s two losses to UNI, he is 29 of 55 for 436 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards on 23 carries. In the two victories, he is 40 of 55 for 509 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.
“We’ve played them a few times now. (He’s) an excellent football player in his senior year so you can imagine he has even stepped his game up a little bit more than he has,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said.
“Watched him make some runs last week (a 36-7 win over Youngstown State) that were pretty dynamic, and there are not many people on the field who can catch him when he takes off. He is the leading all-time passer at SDSU, and I think that speaks for itself and the kind of player he is.”
This season, Christion has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just one interception in five games while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. Christion’s top two targets from a year ago — Dallas Goedert and Jake Wieneke — are gone, but Johnson (22-434) and Adam Anderson (22-387) are averaging 19.7 and 17.6 yards per catch, respectively.
South Dakota State will be missing one of its top offensive weapons Saturday as running back Isaac Wallace suffered a season-ending injury against Youngstown State. Wallace had rushed for 413 yards on 44 carries, a 9.4 yard per rush average. His absence means the Jackrabbits will rely on C.J. Wilson (40-271) and Mikey Daniel (47-189) in the rushing game.
“As a team, they are well-rounded,” Allen said. “Everything they do is great. They are versatile. Anybody who touches the ball is explosive.”
Defensively, Rozeboom is a two-time all-MVFC pick at linebacker, and cornerback Jordan Brown is a returning All-American.
The Jackrabbits have been up and down on defense, holding top-ranked North Dakota State to 21 points in a 21-17 loss, but allowing 51 in an overtime victory over Indiana State, a team UNI shut out.
“We are very familiar with their defense,” UNI quarterback Eli Dunne said. “They are a tough defense, so it is going to be a tough challenge. We are going to have to make a lot of good plays.”
This is a game in recent seasons that has not benefited the home team other than last year’s Jackrabbit win in the playoffs. In each of the last four regular-season meetings, the visitor has won.
The Panthers’ focus remains on improving themselves and taking that improvement onto the field and turning it into success.
“We’re at the point now, we played a really good game last week,” Farley said. “We have gotten better since the open date. Now we need to come home and play a full football game from start to finish. This will be a huge challenge Saturday. They are a very confident football team, and they should be.”
