CEDAR FALLS -- It's finally game week.
After a little more than three weeks of preseason camp, Mark Farley and his Northern Iowa football team are ready to prepare for their season opener at No. 24 Montana Saturday in Missoula, Mt.
The exact details of what the Panthers can prepare for is the mystery. The Grizzlies have a new/old coach, Bobby Hauck, who compiled an 80-14 record at Montana from 2003-09 before leaving for UNLV.
Hauck's back now, but what kind of schemes will the Grizzlies run? Farley figures it will be a combination of old things Hauck did in his first stint, and new things he's picked up at UNLV and his most recent location, San Diego State.
"You look at the personnel they had from last year," Farley said. "That is really all you can do. We did not exchange tape with them. The big key to this game will be how will we adapt, particularly in the first quarter to see what they are going to do and try to dissect their plan a little bit so we can get people in the right place."
Players UNI will focus on are Montana receivers Jerry Louis-McGee and Keenan Curran as well as former UNLV starting quarterback Dalton Sneed, who appears to be the Grizzlies new QB1. Louis-McGee is a name the Panthers are familiar with. The junior receiver/return specialist returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in Montana's 20-14 win over UNI in 2016 inside the UNI-Dome.
Louis-McGee, a junior, has two career punt returns for touchdowns, and he caught 50 passes for 645 yards last year. Curran averaged 21.1 yards per catch last season while hauling in 803 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Josh Buss was named the Big Sky Conference's preseason defensive player of the year, but his status for the game has been kept a secret after he missed spring practice because of shoulder surgery.
With that said, Farley says his team needs to rip a page out of the UNI volleyball team's playbook after listening to Panther head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen describe some of the keys that allowed the volleyball team to pull off two huge road victories this past weekend over No. 13 Creighton and No. 5 Kentucky.
"It is like Bobbi said," Farley explained. "She has (to have her team) play on their side of the net. We got to play on our side of the field and as the game proceeds we will have to make adjustments."
In laymen's terms, Farley said much of UNI's prep work before the Panthers leave for Missoula on Friday will focus on taking the talent he has, getting them aligned correctly so each individual can be best positioned to succeed and then adjusting on the fly to what the Grizzlies throw at UNI.
INJURY FRONT: Farley was hoping to have everybody back practicing today, but said safety Christian Jegen remains questionable for the game.
Jegen, who played his first two seasons as a running back/wide receiver, made the switch to free safety in the spring, was in contention to start against the Grizzlies.
"He's the only one that is questionable right now," Farley said. "There are some guys who will be limited in practice this week because we are still bringing them back."
ERRTHUM OR DRYSDALE: The question surprised Farley.
UNI has not named a starting placekicker and that decision very well could go right up to game time Saturday.
The only thing for certain is Austin Errthum will kickoff.
A year ago, Drysdale won the job and connected on 17 of 21 attempts, but Errthum, whom has a much stronger leg made three of his four tries.
"I didn't anticipate that question," Farley said. "I know who the snapper is. Joe (Friedrich) is going to snap.
"I think Austin has done a super job this fall and if you looked a paper, head-to-head competition, I'd probably say Austin is our kicker. If I look experience and production, I'd say Drysdale. I will probably play that one out and decide at the end.
"Drysdale has made a lot of kicks for us, but Austin has done some things that could extend our field goal range."
IT'S NOT MCLOVIN, THE NAME IS MCELVAIN: Farley rattled off several true freshman that potentially could play against Montana.
Receivers Deion McShane and Eric Mooney have consistently been working with the top-two units, more so after the injury to Isaiah Weston, but were already in the plans before the injury. Cornerback Shakespeare Williams is another.
But one name that probably will surprise many is Will McElvain, a quarterback from Des Moines Lincoln.
Through much of fall camp, McElvain has gotten consistent reps behind starter Eli Dunne and No. 2 quarterback, Colton Howell.
"He is dynamic," Farley said. "I think he will be on the table all year. Whether you see him in a game or not, we will see what happens. But Will McElvain is in that thought process should something happen to Eli."
Farley said Howell would be the next man if a situation arose that Dunne was unable to play.
At Lincoln, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound McElvain passed for 2,331 yards and rushed for 1,007 while leading the Railsplitters to a 6-3 mark last year, becoming the first player in state history to pass for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 in a single season.
He accounted for 38 touchdowns in 2017 -- 30 passing and eight rushing -- while completing 69 percent of his 271 pass attempts.
