UNI football: Panthers are shaking the rust off

Farley said Kansas transfers Dom Williams, a running back, and wide receiver Quan Hampton along with Western Kentucky tight end transfer Kyle Fourtenbary will play major roles for the Panthers in the spring.

“They’ve had to find out how we play, how we practice and how we work so they can find out how they fit with us,” Farley said. “I’m very pleased with how they have come along and how they have helped our football team. They definitely are going to be difference makers in our system.”

ON THE MEND: 1,000-yard wide receiver Isaiah Weston and defensive tackle Tim Butcher have not participated this fall and a series of other players have either been limited or missed some practices.

Butcher and Weston had undisclosed surgeries.

“Through this it gave them a chance to go get surgery … they were going to play through these injuries, but now it gave them a chance to get the surgeries, get healed and still get back by the time we start again. They are experienced players so it was better to get them healthy because they are not only going to play one season, they are going to play two when you start playing January to May and the come back for August to December.