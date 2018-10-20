CEDAR FALLS -- A week ago, University of Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley and his defensive staff came up with a new 3-3-5 defensive alignment to maximize strength at the safety position.
That proved to be just the ticket for a road win at South Dakota.
A week later, with second-ranked South Dakota State invading the UNI-Dome, the Panthers erased the defensive chalkboard again.
This time it was the loss of two starting linebackers that precipitated change. Leading tackler Chris Kolarevic and Blake Thomas were both injured and South Dakota and unavailable Saturday.
That meant Kendrick Suntken and Alfonzo Lambert, with one career start between them, would be called to duty.
The Panther defense delivered possibly its best performance of the year. UNI held the Jacks to 376 yards, 143 below their season average, and 39 points below their season average of 48.6, while SDSU failed to score a touchdown for the first time since the 2013 season.
Those two marks -- total yards and points per game -- ranked fourth and second nationally in the FCS coming into the game.
"It was a concern going into the week when we found out we weren't going to have the linebackers," Farley said. "Alfonso really stepped up. He did last week, and he did a nice job today. We had to move some linebackers around. Kendrick went in and Duncan (Ferch) moved to will, and Kendrick played a great game.
"That is what I really feel best about this game is we did it with players who really stepped their game up and matched the opponent and energy," added Farley.
UNI switched freely from the 3-3-5 look to a 4-3 look, and that was critical as the Panthers held SDSU to 50 rushing yards on 21 carries, 200 yards below the Jacks' season average and kept enough pressure on All-American quarterback Taryn Christion to limit his big-play effectiveness.
"That was critical," Farley said. "A little bit has to do with personnel, and a little bit has to do with game planning.
"It was to confuse him if we could, and we weren't deep enough in either package to play four quarters of football so we had to bounce back and forth so we would be good at the end of the game."
Ferch led all tacklers with 13, and he had three pass break-ups, too.
"Obviously, it feels good to hold them to just nine (points)," Ferch said.
Equally as important was UNI's defensive line -- Rickey Neal, Elerson Smith, Seth Thomas, Jared Brinkman, Brawntae Wells and Bryce Douglas. Although they did not record a sack, they got frequent pressure on Christion and allowed UNI's back seven defenders to be more aggressive.
"We have been playing the 3-3-5 and the three defensive linemen in have played better than before getting pressure all the time," said safety Korby Sander, who had one of two UNI interceptions in the game. "And then Duncan (Ferch) and A.J. (Allen) kind of being the generals and allowing us to be aggressive and make plays."
