DAVIS, Calif. — It’s going to be a surreal weekend for University of Northern Iowa assistant football coaches Pat McCann and David Braun.
When McCann and Braun step inside Aggie Stadium for UNI’s second-round FCS playoff game with sixth-seeded UC Davis, the two veteran coaches are going to look at the other sideline and say, “I know that guy, and that guy, and that guy.”
In one of this weekend’s interesting story lines, the last coaching stop for both McCann and Braun prior to coming to Cedar Falls was at UC Davis.
Braun and McCann are still good friends with some of the Aggies’ staff, and they are certainly familiar with a lot of the players whom they coached and recruited.
“Davis is a great community, and UC Davis is a great school,” McCann said. “I loved it. My family loved it and I really liked being there. Unfortunately, we had our struggles and ultimately that led us as a staff getting let go and the coaching change.”
Braun and McCann both worked under then-UC Davis coach Ron Gould, who was replaced by current coach Dan Hawkins in 2017. Braun was actually retained by Hawkins and finished recruiting for the Aggies into 2017 when the defensive line job at UNI opened up.
Braun, who grew up near Chicago until he was 11 before moving to Wisconsin and then played collegiately at Winona State where he coached prior to landing at Davis, jumped at the opportunity to come back to the Midwest.
“It was a great professional experience,” Braun said. “I was fortunate to get an opportunity to stay on staff (when Hawkins was hired). We were settled in, hankering down. It was good.
“Then this opportunity at UNI opened up and it was something we couldn’t pass up. Playing at Winona State, I was aware of what UNI stood for as a program and always had a tremendous amount of respect for it, and it was an opportunity to get back to the Midwest and family.
“It is kind of surreal to get the opportunity to go back and play those guys.”
Braun’s landing in Cedar Falls was also fortunate for McCann.
McCann was in the interview/search process for a new coaching position when Braun, just a few days into his new job at UNI, boldly walked into head coach Mark Farley’s office with a suggestion.
“I was all fired up to be on board and excited with the opportunity at UNI when I realized Coach Farley needed a wide receivers coach,” Braun recalled. “I walked into his office and said, ‘Coach, I’ve worked with this guy Pat McCann the last couple of years at Davis and you need to talk to him.’
“I said I really have an incredible amount of respect for Pat in the way he coaches and teaches, the way he motivates. I got to see that first hand for two years at UC Davis.
“I was the new guy on staff here, but when it comes to Pat it was very easy to stand on the table and jump up and down for him because I had seen it.”
Now Braun and McCann are looking forward to visiting Davis.
For McCann it is two-fold. First, he gets to try to help the Panthers win a playoff game and advance to the quarterfinals. Second, although he is a native of Washington, he has friends and family that have been affected by the Camp Fire that ravaged 153,336 acres in California, claiming at least 88 lives.
“My younger brother (Dan) actually lives in Sacramento (20 minutes from Davis) and the air quality there was getting really bad, forcing them to cancel events,” said McCann, noting that Davis’ final regular-season game was moved to Reno, Nevada. “My older brother, Jeff, he and his family lived right in the middle of those fires, the Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Westlake area. He actually had to evacuate. They were fortunate that the fire missed where they lived.”
McCann also will have many close family friends who live in the Chico area and were affected by the fire in attendance Saturday.
Braun spoke more in-depth on what Saturday’s game means to him and McCann.
“It is one of those things on the front end of it you are really happy for that staff and really happy for those players,” Braun said. “I’ve got a strong relationship, a strong bond with a lot of those guys, but that is the beauty of competition, too.
“As much as I’m happy for those guys, come Saturday at kickoff it is time for us to find a way to win a football game, find situations to put our guys in position to be successful.”
