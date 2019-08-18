CEDAR FALLS — At times, it was out of necessity to meet the challenges of today’s college football.
At other times, University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley and his defensive staff turned to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment, playing an extra safety, because injuries had decimated both the defensive line and linebacker positions last season.
Asked if that alignment would be prominent again in 2019, Farley shot down the notion, not completely, but he said he is more inclined to stick with the Panthers’ traditional 4-3 defense.
There are two primary reasons for the way Farley was thinking — Jared Brinkman and Tim Butcher.
“Two hard-nosed, bull-charging tackles. Typical of what you want,” Farley said. “They are as wide as they are tall and tough as anything else. Those two put personality into the defensive front and that is different than last year.”
If UNI goes with the 3-3-5 defensive look, Farley will be able to play only one of those tackles at a time.
Defensive line coach Bryce Paup threw further light on the subject when he talked about what Brinkman and Butcher did throughout the spring and continued in the first 10 preseason practices.
“In the middle, it is hard to move those two,” Paup said. “It is kind of nice to have two guys in the middle like that. They are almost immovable. If they take up three, four guys, the linebackers, at least one of them should be free to make a play.
“I played linebacker and that always helps when you don’t have guys right in your face right away. If we can afford to play that way, the linebackers should get better in a hurry.”
The two have had impressive offseasons.
Butcher, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound junior from Palmer who played at Manson-Northwest Webster, set a UNI football weightlifting mark in the spring with a 690-pound squat.
Following suit in early summer, Brinkman, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound junior from Iowa City, set a UNI football bench press mark of 500 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking of Brinkman’s lift, Farley said, “What I liked about that was not the lift itself but the energy in the weight room that came from that lift, and you know who spotted him? Butcher.”
The two have become nearly inseparable as well as immovable.
That wasn’t always the case because one February night in 2016, the two were practically sworn enemies with more than 15,000 witnessing Brinkman and Butcher lock horns.
Brinkman, a junior at Iowa City Regina, and Butcher, a senior at Manson-NW Webster, faced off for the Class 1A heavyweight wrestling title with the younger of the two pulling out a 2-1 victory.
“We have a good time with it,” Butcher said with a laugh. “All the players ask for a rematch, and we just shake our heads and say that was back in the day and we couldn’t even go six minutes now.”
“After that, I’d say I probably wouldn’t think we’d be as good of friends as we are now. We are pretty inseparable and will be great friends forever,” Brinkman added.
With the graduation of three-year regular Bryce Douglas and a relatively young linebacker group, it is imperative that Brinkman and Butcher bring to the table that immovable force each and every week for UNI’s defense to accomplish the things it wants to accomplish.
Both understand exactly what they need to do.
“We’ve got to free up the backers,” said Butcher, who was a standout for Iowa Central for one season before signing with UNI in 2017. “We do the dirty work, and they get their names in the paper. That is what it is.”
Brinkman, who had a signature sack at Iowa, was hampered by a foot issue most of last season. He has the most playing time of the two. He joins Seth Thomas, Elerson Smith, Brawntae Wells and Hezekiah Applegate as part of the veteran group.
The new faces includes Butcher, who played in four games last season which allowed him to take a redshirt, along with Devin Rice, Marcel Minniefield, Caden Houghtelling and Khristian Boyd.
“We just want to play physical football like we always do,” said Brinkman, whose dad, Mike, lettered at UNI in 1988 and 1989. “We have some great young guys like Khristian Boyd. He is going to do some work in there. Caden Houghtelling ... some boys we are bringing along hoping they can have an impact.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.