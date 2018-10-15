VERMILLION, S.D — University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley wouldn’t say he is committed to it moving forward.
Saturday night’s 42-28 win at South Dakota may change his mind.
For many years, the Panthers have used a traditional 4-3 defensive alignment. But after a difficult defensive week in a loss to North Dakota State, UNI coaches were looking for something to spark that unit.
Therefore, leading up to Saturday’s game with No. 24 South Dakota, Farley and defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson got creative. When UNI lined up for the first time Saturday against the Coyotes, it was in a 3-3-5 alignment with three safeties — A.J. Allen, Korby Sander and Christian Jegen.
“I thought we needed to do something to play to our strength,” Farley said. “You’ve got to do something to find a way to give your players a chance to win. I thought that was the best chance to get a win in this particular game.”
The results were rewarding. UNI (3-3 overall, 2-1 MVFC) held the Coyotes to 38 rushing yards on 40 carries, while the Panthers set season-highs with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. They also forced three turnovers that turned into 21 points.
One key to the whole thing was finally getting a healthy Jegen onto the field.
Jegen, a junior who spent his first two seasons as a running back, made his first start and was UNI’s second-leading tackler with seven.
“I thought Christian played a great game,” Farley said. “Christian and Korby were a key to this whole thing. We were looking for a safety after that week, and Christian has been in and out with injuries.
“But this was his first start, and boy did he respond. Great tackles, great play. We found our safety. There is no question. He stepped up and had a big day.”
UNI opened with Rickey Neal, Bryce Douglas and Seth Thomas along the line, while Duncan Ferch, Chris Kolarevic and Waterloo native Blake Thomas were the starting linebackers.
The Panthers also rotated in defensive linemen Brawntae Wells, Elerson Smith, Jared Brinkman and Hezekiah Applegate.
And when the game was on the line, a defensive front that was short-handed in a five-on-three battle all game turned up the heat with three of its five sacks coming in the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back defensive highlights turned the game in UNI’s favor.
With the Panthers leading 28-21, Neal, who finished with two sacks, pressured scrambling South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons, resulting in a Xavior Williams interception. One play later, UNI’s Eli Dunne hit Nick Fossey for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
On the Coyotes’ very next play, Smith tracked down Simmons and stripped him of the ball. Wells batted the ball forward and away from two Coyote players and outraced everyone to the end zone to recover it for a touchdown.
Those two hustle plays resulted in 14 points in nine seconds.
“We know we can play with the best so you have to have some confidence,” said Neal as Farley walked by saying, “Be humble.”
“We have great coaches working overtime at all times. If I have to be humble about myself, I can gloat about them and their intelligence and how well they prepared us ... actually one of their players came up to me after the game and said your coaches schemed us up.
“I was like, yeah, they put us in all the good positions. So shout-out to Jeremiah Johnson and Coach Farley, who gave us tremendous encouraging words all week. It was amazing.”
INJURY REPORT: UNI had to defend 87 snaps against the Coyotes and with that there were some bumps and bruises.
“There was a lot of wear and tear with that many snaps and that many snaps in a row,” Farley said.
Kolarevic had to be helped off the field late in the third quarter and was seen hobbling off the field on crutches after the game with a boot on his right foot.
Williams appeared to suffer a cramp late in the fourth quarter, but was walking around without issue after the game, as was left tackle Cal Twait, who had to be helped off the field midway through the fourth quarter.
DUNNE HONORED: UNI senior quarterback Eli Dunne was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Sunday.
Dunne went 23 of 32 for 253 yards and four touchdowns and scored another touchdown on a one-yard run. He had completions to eight different receivers.
Over the last two games, Dunne is 51-for-74 (68.9 percent) for seven passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown with just one interception.
Dunne leads the Missouri Valley Conference in completion percentage (68.4 percent) and touchdown passes (seven) in conference games.
