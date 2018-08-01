CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa junior tight end Briley Moore has been selected to the first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive team announced by the league on Tuesday.
Moore, native of Blue Springs, Mo., was one of our Panthers honored by the league as running back Marcus Weymiller, wide receiver Isaiah Weston and offensive tackle Cal Twait were named to the second team.
After appearing in 10 games as a true freshman, the 6-foot-3, 242-pound Moore played in all 13 games last year for UNI catching 38 passes for 494 yards. His 38 receptions were most by a Panther tight end in a decade.
Moore had at least two catches in eight games, with a season-best seven for 99 yards against Cal Poly, and was the first UNI tight end in a decade to go over the century mark in a game when he caught five passes for 100 yards in a 34-29 upset of then No. 6 South Dakota.
Weymiller rushed for more than 100 yards in four games last year, while leading the Panthers with 809 yards on 200 carries and eight touchdowns, with a season-best 170 yards on 42 carries in a regular-season upset of South Dakota State.
The senior from Waukon was a named a second-team CoSIDA academic all-American.
Weston, a 6-4, 207-pound sophomore from Albertville, Minn., appeared in 13 games last year as a redshirt-freshman hauling in 22 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a spot on the all-MVFC all-Newcomer team.
Twait is entering his senior season having started 26 career games at left tackle. He was a preseason honorable mention MVFC pick last year Twait, a native of Manson, battled injuries all of last season and played in just eight games.
There were 10 seniors, five juniors and a sophomore named to the first team, highlighted by South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion who already ranks seventh all-time in the league with 8,515 passing yards. He also ranks fourth in career touchdown passes with 72 and third in career yards (9.697).
The preseason all-defensive team will be announced today at 10 a.m.
NEAL HONORED: Panther senior defensive end Rickey Neal Jr. has earned a spot on the 2018 STATS FCS Preseason all-American team.
The Racine, Wis. native was selected to the third team on defense. Neal is expected to play as an outside linebacker this year for the Panthers after making 10 starts a season ago at defensive end where he led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks with 9 1/2. Neal also recorded 51 tackles, 15 for loss and was named to the all-MVFC second-team in 2017.
