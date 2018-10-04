CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa true freshman wide receiver Deion McShane was targeted on the first three Panther plays against Indiana State last Thursday.
McShane dropped two of the three passes, and on UNI’s next series he found himself on the bench.
However, McShane didn’t stay on the bench long, which is a sign of the trust he has earned from wide receivers coach Pat McCann, head coach Mark Farley and quarterback Eli Dunne.
“I don’t know if there was any great message but catch the ball,” Farley said. “It doesn’t hinge on one dropped ball — your career or your season.
“You take him out to get calm. If you get off to a shaky start, gather yourself, gather your thoughts, gather your focus and go back out and perform. That is part of our game now.”
McShane was more than able to shake off his early drops. Later in the first half, he hauled in a 36-yard pass on a deep crossing pattern that set up one of three Austin Errthum first-half field goals. It was McShane’s longest catch of the season.
He finished with two catches for 41 yards, both in the first half, as UNI only threw the ball five times in the third and fourth quarters of its 33-0 win over the Sycamores.
With 14 catches for 203 yards, including a seven-catch, 117-yard, one TD performance against Hampton, McShane ranks second only to tight end Briley Moore (17 catches, 180 yards) in receptions and ranks first in receiving yards for the Panthers.
McShane is also on UNI’s kick return unit and has two returns for 32 yards.
“He is doing a good job in practice, beating guys one on one. I just had some faith in him today to make some plays and he did,” Dunne said following the Hampton game.
McShane was UNI’s final recruit in the 2018 signing class, flipping him from Western Illinois the night before signing day.
The Illinois state champion hurdler from Freeport, Ill., also bypassed several track scholarships to play for the Panthers, where he was told he had a chance to play right away.
“You have to come in and earn it,” McShane recalled of that conversation with UNI coaches.
UNI’s coaches are being patient with the talented, 5-foot-9, 155-pound McShane, who has been dubbed “Cha Cha” by his teammates.
His first collegiate touch, a short reception at Montana, resulted in a fumble after taking a big blow.
“Since we got the ball back, they said welcome to college football,” McShane joked. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m never going into another game and I cannot do that again.’”
McShane had just one catch for 24 yards against Iowa, and then had his breakout game against Hampton in front of numerous family members, including one of his eight brothers, Steve, who is a standout running back and return man for Western Illinois.
“I felt like I had to put on a pretty good show,” McShane said. “A lot of family members were at the game, and I play with a chip on my shoulder, like, always. Them being there was a big thing for me so I wanted to show out.”
McShane is the fourth-youngest of nine children. Another of his older brothers, Vance, is a running back for NAIA Saint Francis University in Chicago.
Like his brother, Steve, who is also standout on the Leatherneck baseball team, Deion plans on being a two-sport athlete as he hopes to run hurdles for Dave Paulsen’s UNI track team this spring.
But for now, McShane says his focus remains on football.
“Route running, I have to be better at that,” he said. “Being more patient. You have to learn a defense before you get out there and start playing.”
