CEDAR FALLS — Getting over the thrill of scoring touchdowns can be a tough mental hurdle to clear.
It’s a daily battle for University of Northern Iowa junior safety Christian Jegen, who often finds himself during practice looking from his spot on defense and yearning to run pass routes and catch passes.
There is a good reason Jegen feels the pull from the offensive side.
In 2015, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year while also earning the Otis Taylor Award given to the top wide receiver in the Kansas City metro area. Colleges were lining up to nab the Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) High School athlete.
Northern Iowa landed him and during his first two seasons in Cedar Falls, Jegen bounced between receiver and running back. Last spring, Jegen moved to the defensive side of the ball and in his first career start at safety had a breakout game for UNI in a 42-28 win over South Dakota last Saturday.
He’ll get start No. 2 Saturday when the Panthers host No. 2 South Dakota State for homecoming at the UNI-Dome.
“There were quite a bit of teams who also recruited me to play safety or nickel,” Jegen said. “My heart was on offense, and I wanted to score touchdowns. I came here because Coach (Mark) Farley said I could be a great receiver, great running back.”
Jegen showed flashes of his ability as a true freshman, catching seven balls for 136 yards. Last season, he was primarily a running back, gaining 165 yards on 52 carries, including a touchdown in a victory at South Dakota State.
But with UNI’s two leading rushers — Marcus Weymiller and Trevor Allen — returning for the 2018 season and an opening at safety because of graduation, Jegen began to re-evaluate his future as an offensive player.
“As the past two years went on, I got to thinking maybe safety is my spot, and that is why I approached him (Farley) and he was on board with it,” Jegen said.
That meeting took place shortly after UNI’s season ended in a playoff loss in December. When spring practice began, Jegen was at safety.
“I was looking at him long-term as a safety,” Farley said. “He was the one that decided it was the move he wanted to make, and when the player makes the decision it usually comes out to be a good decision.
“He played as a receiver very early on, running back/receiver, but when you look at the number of plays those guys get, a defensive player is going to get double the number of snaps of an offensive guy for the most part.”
Injuries derailed Jegen’s impact on the defense early in the season. He missed UNI’s season-opener at Montana before getting reps against Iowa and Hampton. The recurring injury sidelined him again for the Indiana State and North Dakota State games, before he was inserted into the lineup as part of a new 3-3-5 defensive alignment the Panthers used against South Dakota.
Jegen’s nine tackles (seven solos, two assists) were second on the team.
Afterward, Farley said it appeared the defense had found the safety it was looking for.
“It means a lot,” Jegen said of Farley’s comments. “He has been talking to the defense saying we need that guy, need that guy at this position. It felt good to step up and meet his expectations.”
While he says he feels more comfortable on the defensive side of the ball now than he was in the spring, there is still a lot Jegen says he needs to improve on, from general awareness to being smart aggressive and tackling.
“Being on offense for two years, you kind of lose that defensive feel,” Jegen said. “It is a long road getting it back. Coach J.J. (defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson) ... being in his offense studying with him and being in meetings ... he has really helped improve my skills.
“There are some plays on the ball (against USD) that I felt I didn’t do a very good job with. I’ve still got to make sure I’m good at tackling, because I kind of struggled with that early making the jump from offense to defense.”
