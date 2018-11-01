CEDAR FALLS — Carlos James was an all-Big Ten Conference defensive back for the University of Iowa, the 1991 co-Holiday Bowl MVP and a teammate of Kurt Warner’s in two Arena Bowls.
When Carlos and his wife, Chrissy, started their own family, Carlos probably expected to be teaching defensive back techniques to his sons Xavier and Jaylin.
Instead, the Des Moines natives became wide receivers who are now at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I’m sure that is what he hoped,” laughed Jaylin, one of Panthers’ leading receivers. “But I know he’s proud of us, and I take pride myself in following my dad’s footsteps and playing college football, and it is nice to make him proud.”
After playing in 24 games his freshman and sophomore years with 48 catches for 552 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylin is starting to emerge as a leader for UNI’s receiving crew. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound junior is one of five Panthers with 20 or more catches this season (21 catches, 217 yards, 2 TDs).
UNI wide receivers coach Pat McCann said he’s seen huge growth in James from a sophomore season that saw him haul in 33 catches.
“The cool thing about Jaylin is he is really smart,” McCann said. “He is one of those players you are super comfortable as a coach knowing you can move him around to different spots. And probably the biggest thing is he is way more confident and he doesn’t let mistakes derail him where a year ago he would have.
“Now, he bounces back quicker.”
James said being confident and playing with confidence are two different things. He also calls the relationship he has built with McCann a major factor in his development.
“Coach Mac and I, ever since he has been here he has been a huge mentor of mine,” James said. “Outside of practice and all through camp we talked about playing with confidence. Playing with confidence is not something that comes easy, but at the same time if you can play with confidence, you can do a lot of good things.
“Once we got started into this season, I started to make plays and when I did make mistakes, I have learned to let that stuff go. I think I’m starting to emerge as the player I want to be on the field. I’ve taken big strides.”
James also jokes he’s playing the right position in college, feigning indignation that he hasn’t been asked to play defense.
“Being a receiver I think was the initial thought and it has worked out pretty good. I’m not a corner, although my dad was.
“I still can hit.”
James has had four or more catches in three games this year and multiple catches in seven of UNI’s eight games.
With the team sitting at 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, James sees a team with plenty of fight still left in it, especially heading into a 1 p.m. Saturday home game with No. 14 Illinois State at the UNI-Dome.
It is a critical game for both the Panthers and Redbirds where the winner will take another step toward the FCS playoffs and the loser will be put firmly on the bubble.
“I believe in this team. I feel we have a lot of good leaders,” James said. “One thing I think we do a pretty good job at here is we do take things one week at a time, even break it down further to one practice, one series, one rep at a time.
“As long as we have that mindset, I think we will be perfectly fine these next three games.”
