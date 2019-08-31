AMES -- Connor Assalley's 42-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the first quarter is all the points that have been scored as Iowa State leads Northern Iowa, 3-0, at halftime Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.
The FCS Panthers have held their own against the Cyclones, picked to finish third in the Big 12.
First-year starter Will McElvain is 10 of 16 for 86 yards, with just a couple of rookie mistakes. ISU's defense has held UNI to just six first-half rushing yards.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI twice has reached ISU territory, the deepest the 28, but a hold and back-to-back negative pays forced the Panthers to punt.
The Cyclones' Brock Purdy is 12 of 18 for 118 yards. ISU has out-gained UNI, 174 to 92.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.