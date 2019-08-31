{{featured_button_text}}

AMES -- Connor Assalley's 42-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the first quarter is all the points that have been scored as Iowa State leads Northern Iowa, 3-0, at halftime Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. 

The FCS Panthers have held their own against the Cyclones, picked to finish third in the Big 12. 

First-year starter Will McElvain is 10 of 16 for 86 yards, with just a couple of rookie mistakes. ISU's defense has held UNI to just six first-half rushing yards.

UNI twice has reached ISU territory, the deepest the 28, but a hold and back-to-back negative pays forced the Panthers to punt. 

The Cyclones' Brock Purdy is 12 of 18 for 118 yards. ISU has out-gained UNI, 174 to 92. 

