CEDAR FALLS — During his playing days and his early coaching career, University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley learned a lot from former Panther head coach Darrell Mudra.
To this day Farley continues to use many of the principles that Mudra instilled in him. One frequent lesson Farley has embraced is to always have a contingency plan even when it doesn’t seem like one is needed.
That has come into play at UNI’s tight end position. With preseason All-American Briley Moore and top 2018 back-up Tristan Bohr back and emerging redshirt freshman Jayden Scott in the fold, the Panthers appeared to be set.
Then Moore was hurt in the season-opener against Iowa State. Bohr went down three weeks later at Weber State. Both injuries were season-ending.
“I thought Coach Mudra’s greatest line was, ‘You need a pair and a spare,’” Farley said. “If you’ve got two good defensive ends, you need a third. If you’ve got two good guards, you need three.”
With that in mind, Farley considered the worst-case scenario at tight end just like any other position.
Behind Bohr, Moore and Scott were redshirt freshman Alex Allen, who had to have surgery for an injury he suffered in the spring, and incoming freshmen Maverick Gatrost, Tate Storbeck and Dawson Fenton.
Farley and his staff are high on that group, but felt they may have more experienced players who have spent time in UNI’s weight room and were more physically ready who could be candidates to make a position switch.
Therefore, UNI had linebacker Brock Hadachek run at tight end in the spring, and that experiment lasted into the first two weeks of this season before he switched back to linebacker. Junior Matthew Vanderslice is another such player who has switched back and forth from tight end to tackle to tight end.
“What I do in the spring a lot of times is planning for the fall,” Farley said. “You have to anticipate some of these things happening because this is football. So, you try to plan ahead where you could lose some people.
“Xavior (Williams) playing safety. Everybody thought that was kind of offbeat when we did it. There is a lot to do with how are you going to handle injuries. Maybe through recruitment you don’t have a pair and a spare so you try to create that spare from within so if it does happen, you can move that player over there on three days notice like we did.”
That was the case last week. Hadachek approached UNI’s coaches and told them if they needed him to move back to the offensive side of the ball he was ready for that challenge.
“I asked Coach Farley, and he agreed,” Hadachek said.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore from Dysart, who starred at Union of La Porte City, has been a special teams regular for the Panthers in 2019 as well as a back-up linebacker.
But last Saturday, on UNI’s opening position against North Dakota State, Hadachek found himself on the field at tight end as part of the Panthers’ two tight-end set.
“I wouldn’t call it being thrown into the fire,” Hadachek said. “The coaches prepared me well and gave me a good practice plan and I just went out there and did it.”
In addition to earning all-state honors as a linebacker for the Knights in his prep career, he played tight end until his senior season when an illness forced him to move to tackle. As a junior, Hadachek caught 25 passes for 380 yards as a tight end.
“I remembered a lot of it, thankfully,” Hadachek said of his spring ball experience at tight end. “It (the playbook) has changed some since then, but I’m excited to keep learning. It is fun. I’m learning as it goes. I’m just glad to be out there making a difference on the offensive side of ball and still be able to do special teams as well.”
