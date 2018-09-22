CEDAR FALLS — The first time Deion McShane touched the football for Northern Iowa this season, the true freshman from Freeport, Ill,. took a big hit and fumbled.
But the growth the 5-foot-9, 155-pound McShane has shown on the field was on full display Saturday in UNI’s 44-0 win over Hampton.
McShane led UNI with seven catches for 117 yards, hauling in passes of 36, 23 and 23 yards before his final catch of 12 yards for his first career touchdown.
“They played a lot of man today and Deion was in some good spots,” UNI quarterback Eli Dunne said. “We had good matchups with him and he’s been doing a good job in practice of getting open, beating guys one-on-one. I had some faith in him today to make some plays and and he did.”
McShane decommitted from Western Illinois where his brother Steve is the Leathernecks’ leading rusher late in the recruiting process. He is providing UNI with a threat in the slot position it hasn’t had in recent seasons.
Through three games, McShane now has 12 catches for 162 yards and is one of UNI’s two primary kickoff returners.
“You see him pretty confident,” Panther head coach Mark Farley said. “I think he fumbled at Montana. He got better at Iowa and he established himself more today.
“You want to see great growth in him. He’s got the speed and it really showed with his hands today. He’s really smooth, very confident and you can’t shake him.”
LANE TO RECEIVER: After starting at Iowa last week at outside linebacker, sophomore Suni Lane lined up at wide reciever Saturday.
Lane played several snaps in the fourth quarter, but had no targets. Lane was only moved to receiver on Thursday, according to Farley, but receiver will be his position moving forward this season.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Lane caught 45 passes for 686 yards and eight scores as a senior at Bettendorf two years ago.
INJURY REPORT: Senior punter Michael Kuntz was the only regular from the first two games not to play Saturday. Kuntz warmed up, but his right hand was heavily bandaged from an injury he suffered on his only punt against Iowa.
Zac Kibby filled in, punting four times for a 39-yard average with a long of 46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.