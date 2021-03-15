UNI football: Farley takes responsibility for missed kick

CEDAR FALLS – Kickers are creatures of habit.
Prior to missing a 30-yard field goal with a potential University of Northern Iowa victory hanging in the balance Saturday at Southern Illinois, the goal posts were moved on the Panthers’ returning first team all-conference kicker Matthew Cook.
UNI coach Mark Farley has been forced to find alternative practice locations due to prescheduled events taking priority inside the UNI-Dome during this unconventional spring football season. Wednesday night’s storm further altered the team’s routine last week.
“To me, kicking is muscle memory,” Farley said. “You’ve got to do it every day. You’ve got to do it in sequence and you’ve got to have a rhythm. When you don’t have that practice time to do it, then your swing can vary.”
While Farley credits UNI’s athletic administration and neighbors within the Cedar Valley for helping to secure practice locations, he took responsibility for not finding Cook a facility with goal posts.
“I blame myself for the missed kick, not Cook, because he works every day of the week,” Farley said. “I should have found him a place that he could have had a routine rhythm like he has every year that he’s been here.
“As a kicker, he just needs to know that the next kick is his biggest kick now. It’s not the one that just happened, it’s the one that’s going to happen in the next football game. He’ll prepare, he’s sound. It’s hard on anybody to go through that and not make that kick. But there’s a lot of other plays that could have been made in that game, as well.”
Finding points continues to be a concern.
The Panthers managed to move the ball more consistently on Saturday – including receptions of over 50 yards from Deion McShane, Quan Hampton and Tysen Kershaw – but only found the end zone once during the 17-16 loss. UNI (2-2) has yet to surpass 21 points through its first four games.
While quarterback Will McElvain finished 10-of-22 passing, Farley credited his sophomore for throwing the ball away when necessary to preserve drives. McElvain threw for 259 yards, including a 52-yard pass play to Hampton on fourth-and-10 during the Panthers’ final drive.
“With the game on the line, he stood in the pocket and threw a very tight-fitting football to a player,” Farley said. “Instead of trying to run out of a situation, he stayed with the call, stayed with the receiver and he stepped up in the pocket. I think that was the greatest show of development that anybody could see from Week 3 to Week 4.”
Defensive depth continues to remain a strength for UNI within this unique spring season.
Redshirt junior linebacker Riley Van Whye finished with a team-high 14 tackles against the Salukis. Van Whye stepped into a starting role in place of injured all-American Bryce Flater, who is out for the season following an operation.
The Rock Rapids native is handling a key position where he’s making defensive calls at the line of scrimmage.
“Riley prepares every day since he’s been here like he’s going to be the starter,” Farley said. “That has always been his goal and his aspiration. To Riley’s credit, his determination, his work ethic and his perseverance is probably the biggest attribute he’s had. He’s persevered through waiting for his turn. But when his turn showed up, he was ready and prepared for it. Now he’s been very productive.”