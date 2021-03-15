UNI football: Farley takes responsibility for missed kick

CEDAR FALLS – Kickers are creatures of habit.

Prior to missing a 30-yard field goal with a potential University of Northern Iowa victory hanging in the balance Saturday at Southern Illinois, the goal posts were moved on the Panthers’ returning first team all-conference kicker Matthew Cook.

UNI coach Mark Farley has been forced to find alternative practice locations due to prescheduled events taking priority inside the UNI-Dome during this unconventional spring football season. Wednesday night’s storm further altered the team’s routine last week.

“To me, kicking is muscle memory,” Farley said. “You’ve got to do it every day. You’ve got to do it in sequence and you’ve got to have a rhythm. When you don’t have that practice time to do it, then your swing can vary.”

While Farley credits UNI’s athletic administration and neighbors within the Cedar Valley for helping to secure practice locations, he took responsibility for not finding Cook a facility with goal posts.

“I blame myself for the missed kick, not Cook, because he works every day of the week,” Farley said. “I should have found him a place that he could have had a routine rhythm like he has every year that he’s been here.