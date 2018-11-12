CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley isn’t wasting his time trying to figure out what teams will make the 24-team FCS playoffs.
“What I do know about it is, I assume or I’d think there is a huge possibility that three teams from this league that would get an opportunity to go,” Farley said Monday. “Who that third team is I think is what is up for grabs right now.”
North Dakota State and South Dakota State are virtual locks to make the postseason field. After that, UNI (5-5 overall, 4-3 MVFC) is one of three teams in the mix for a potential third playoff berth if the Panthers can get a win Saturday at home against Missouri State.
Indiana State is 6-4, but has an NAIA win that hurts it in the eyes of the playoff committee. Western Illinois is 5-5 and hosts Indiana State Saturday in the regular-season finale for the Leathernecks and Sycamores.
If the Sycamores win , it likely eliminates Western Illinois. And since UNI owns a 33-0 victory over Indiana State, that could be favorable for the Panthers.
If the Leathernecks and UNI win, both teams would finish 6-5, but Western Illinois owns a win over the Panthers and a strength of schedule second only to UNI that would likely give it the nod.
“Absolutely,” Farley responded if a five-loss Valley team could make the field.
Here is another statistic to note: With a win UNI would finish with a 5-3 conference record. Since the FCS playoffs expanded to a 24-team field in 2013, a total of 21 MVFC teams have recorded 5-3 marks in league play. Eighteen of those 21 — including all 18 the past four seasons — have made the playoffs.
SENIOR DAY: Seventeen UNI seniors will play for the final time inside the Dome Saturday.
“Just like anything, Senior Day is a double-edged sword,” Farley said. “It is great for what they have done for the University of Northern Iowa. They are one of us, part of our whole athletic family. There are some dynamic personalities in that group, some three- and four-year starters in that group.
“They mean a lot to us, and I think the University of Northern Iowa means a lot to them.”
INJURY UPDATE: Farley said tight end Briley Moore, who required a trip to a Youngstown hospital after being injured in the fourth quarter Saturday, and sophomore cornerback Xavior Williams are doubtful for the game with the Bears.
Williams hurt an ankle after returning an interception 61 yards and was tackled to the ground. He was seen on crutches after the game.
