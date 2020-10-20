UNI football: Farley proud of Brown's Senior Bowl invite

“Spencer … here is a 8-man football guy from Lenox, Iowa, who is now going to be playing in the Senior Bowl with the best players in the country. It was a five-year development. He was all-in from the start on what we could get him to do. He bought in and is an example of the growth of what you come in as and what you leave as if you buy-in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It takes a village of people to take a player from 8-man football all the way to the Senior Bowl, but we’ve done it multiple times and I’m proud of our guys.”

FALL PRACTICE: UNI completed practice 10 of 15 Tuesday inside the UNI-Dome and Farley said it was another quality workout as the Panthers continue to give their entire roster as many reps as possible.

Farley said over the next five practices which will conclude Oct. 31, he expects his team to continue to ramp up the intensity and physicality.

“It has to become more physical now,” Farley said. “We are finally moving the way we should move. We’ve got our assignments down, but have to get more physically aggressive and not just know whom we are supposed to defend or where we are supposed to go but to find a way to win one-on-one battles.”