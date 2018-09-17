CEDAR FALLS — There is no doubt that Mark Farley is concerned about the slow starts his Northern Iowa football team has had in season-opening losses to Montana and Iowa.
The numbers show the Panthers offense has had two great struggles in getting started.
But Farley feels that is a group that will figure things out quickly.
The group he is more concerned about is his defense as that is a unit that has not shown him enough of the attributes to become a successful unit.
Getting the defense up to speed will be the bulk of UNI’s focus leading up to its first home game Saturday against Hampton of the Big South Conference at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
“Not being tough enough. We are not tough enough,” Farley said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Until you can hold the point at the line of scrimmage it falls apart and then you got to be able to tackle at the back end ... basics of football.
“We are not winning the line of scrimmage the way we need to win the line of scrimmage.”
Farley feels the defense took a step back against Iowa. The Panthers did not fare well in the opening half against Montana, giving up 273 yards and 26 points, before limiting the Griz to 65 yards and no points in the third and fourth quarters.
Against the Hawkeyes, UNI gave up more than 200 yards rushing and 545 total yards as Iowa only had to punt twice.
There were some peripheral numbers that looked good — A.J. Allen and Duncan Ferch each had an interception, and the Panthers’ three sacks and seven tackles for loss doubled what Iowa had given up in its first two games. Freshman linebacker Chris Kolarevic had a team-best 15 tackles.
“There were some things out there where guys did their job, but not enough of them,” Farley said. “We have to get the personnel correct. We got to get them to where they can be successful.”
A big piece of the puzzle that is missing is linebacker Jake Hartford. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound Hartford was anticipated to be a starter, has not been healthy enough.
He practiced last Monday, but then had a setback with his undisclosed injury and Farley says there is no time table for when he might be able to play.
“That one makes a difference because that is a piece that activates some of the field boundary stuff that we do ... makes a difference in our coverage and run games,” Farley said of Hartford.
KUNTZ AMONG THE INJURED: UNI’s only punter, Cedar Falls native Michael Kuntz, was hurt after blasting a 57-yard punt in the first quarter Saturday against Iowa.
Farley listed Kuntz as questionable for this week saying their is nothing wrong with his leg.
“It was a freak deal. We may or may not get him back this weekend,” Farley said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but it happened on the ground ... in the pile and he got messed up in the pile.
“Punter is a position you shouldn’t get hurt, but Mike is such a great athlete and he put himself in the fire and got burnt a little bit.”
Back-up safety Zac Kibby was forced into the game as the Panthers emergency punter, and did a fine job of averaging 37.2 yards on four punts.
MORE ON THE INJURY FRONT: Wide receiver Aaron Graham remains questionable, and running back Marcus Weymiller also remains hobbled.
Weymiller’s is good to play against Hampton Saturday, but Farley notes he is not near 100 percent. Weymiller was limited to two carries against Iowa, although some of that was circumstantial.
“He (Weymiller) is not top-end. He’s not full speed. He wants to be top-end, his mind tells him he’s top-end, but he’s not top-end for his quality of play. We have to get him there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.