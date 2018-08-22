CEDAR FALLS — For the first time in seven years, University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley doesn’t have one of his sons in the middle of the Panther defense.
“That’s different,” Farley noted at UNI’s preseason media day. “That’s probably the hardest adjustment I’m making right now in camp. Everything’s the same, it’s just different to me.”
While Jake and Jared Farley have moved on, Duncan Ferch has moved in. And like Jake and Jared, Ferch has earned his head coach’s trust to make the right decisions for the UNI defense.
“I trust Duncan just as much as I trusted Jared,” noted Mark Farley. “What makes it a little different is you are developing that trust through practice and how you spend time with them over the years as a player instead of having them come home at night or coming over to have dinner once in awhile. Jake and Jared, they’d hear me as much when they’d come home as they did at practice.”
This will be Ferch’s third season as a starter. A year ago, his 94 tackles ranked second on the team behind Jared Farley. Ferch had 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, four pass break-ups and five passes defended.
He’s one of those players Farley loves — tough, intelligent, determined and committed.
“He’s like Marcus (Weymiller),” said Farley. “As much as you try to beat him out or you try to recruit and one guy’s faster or bigger or stronger and looks a little better getting off the bus, they can’t beat him out because he always knows where he’s supposed to be and he always knows what he’s supposed to do when he gets there.
“That’s what makes your great players.”
It’s a matter of pride for the 6-foot-1, 234-pound Ferch, a native of State Center.
“Coach Farley always says he’s got to trust you to be able to play you,” noted Ferch. “It’s not that he doesn’t like you. You’ve just gotta earn his trust.
“Being in the right spot, that’s kind of what I want to be known for so the other guys know where I am and what I’m looking at every single play.”
Ferch arrived at UNI as a record-setting, all-state running back from West Marshall High School.
He made the switch to linebacker almost immediately and quickly worked his way onto the field.
“I played safety in high school, so linebacker was a little different,” Ferch said. “You learn a lot from the Farleys, coach JJ (defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson), Coach Vokolek (linebackers coach and assistant head coach D.J.). They’re really good coaches.
“I love it at linebacker.”
There’s plenty of competition to determine who plays alongside Ferch at inside linebacker. Sophomore Jake Hartford of Circle Pines, Minn., played in 11 games a year ago and made 28 tackles with one interception. Senior Kendrick Suntken of Hampton also saw action in 11 games while Chris Kolarevic from Traverse City, Mich., was a redshirt freshman last season.
As for Ferch, he hasn’t spent much time thinking about the end of his collegiate career. There are still plays to be made and games to be won.
“It’s been everything,” he said of Panther football. “It’s been my home for the past four or five years. It’s hard to put into words right now because I’m still living it ... playing UNI defense, making the plays, winning games in the Dome in front of our crowds.
“You can’t play forever, but the people here are great. I’ve made a lot of good friends — friends for life — and you know you can always call the coaches here. If you need anything, they will do it for you.”
Collectively, Ferch wants to help UNI return to the playoffs and challenge for a national championship. Individually, he probably won’t ask but he wouldn’t turn down one more opportunity to run with the football.
“Jared got in at fullback last year, but he didn’t get to run the ball very much,” said Ferch. “I haven’t yet, but you never know.”
