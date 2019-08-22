CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Cuvelier’s road to the UNI-Dome wasn’t the typical path of an Iowa high school football player who dreams of competing for titles at the state championship site.
The Cresco native’s first taste of indoor football competition didn’t come until the prep Shrine Bowl when he recorded a first-half sack to help the North secure a 30-13 victory.
Cuvelier returned to the Dome last fall and wrapped up his junior college career with six tackles — including 2.5 for loss — during Iowa Central’s 34-20 win over Monroe in the Graphic Edge Bowl.
Now, Cuvelier is set to call the UNI-Dome home as a member of the University of Northern Iowa’s linebacking corps. He realizes that he overcame long odds, reflecting on his journey to Cedar Falls.
“I’m very blessed to be where I am today,” said Cuvelier, who was brought in to fill an experience void after the Panthers graduated four senior starters at linebacker. “I came out of high school with no offers from any schools.”
Cuvelier was thankful to eventually get an opportunity at Iowa Central, but his path to the next level quickly hit a detour when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during his first game with the Tritons. Undeterred, Cuvelier sat through meetings and tried to absorb as much information as possible before putting together an impressive 2018 season that included 96 tackles, 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and four sacks.
Scholarship schools finally took notice in the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker. UNI’s linebacking coach D.J. Vokolek and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton reached out to Cuvelier three-quarters of the way through the season.
“At Iowa Central, I gave everything to my coaches, they did more than I could ever thank them for,” Cuvelier said. “They gave me an opportunity and stuck with me when I got hurt. Usually at a junior college, once you get hurt that’s kind of it.”
Clanton traveled to Fort Dodge and landed Cuvelier over a game of Madden football. The Panthers’ assistant was a former college lineman for Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota at Oregon and a prep lineman for Oakland Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr at California’s Bakersfield Christian.
Cuvelier took Carr’s Raiders for the Madden matchup and won by 40 points against the Titans with Clanton in control of his college QB.
“We sat down and played some video games together and had a good time,” Cuvelier recalls. “After the season was done, I came here for a visit and I loved it.”
Cuvelier graduated from Iowa Central in the winter and was able to pick up UNI’s defense during spring workouts. Vokolek noted the junior college transfer appears to be a favorite to open the season atop the depth chart at middle linebacker, with Alfonzo Lambert at the strong-side position and Bryce Flater from nearby Grundy Center in the weak-side role.
Plenty could change leading into the season-opener at Iowa State within a young linebacking corps that suddenly has more depth than anticipated.
Chris Kolarevic is returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season after starting the first six games. Jesse Smith has shown the ability to play multiple positions following stops at a pair of junior colleges, and freshman Skyler Meyers has already proven to be a strong coverage linebacker.
Newcomer Jackson Martens also has plenty of size at 6-3, 230, and is described by his Iowa Central teammate Cuvelier as a very athletic, hard-hitting linebacker who can play in coverage.
“I think we’ve got significant depth at those positions and some good competition,” Vokolek said. “We can’t just play three linebackers this year.”
While plenty of question marks remain, UNI head coach Mark Farley says he feels better about his former college position after being suspect of that group entering fall camp.
“This group became a lot stronger than I thought it was going to be five days into camp,” Farley said. “Spencer Cuvelier has really improved over the summer and he’s playing the Mike linebacker. With the other ones, a lot of mixing and matching going on. … Competition has made that group strong. We brought some guys in and it’s raised the level on this team and made them better football players.”
Added Flater, who worked his way into a starting role after making an impact on special teams, “There’s a lot of young guys. We don’t have that senior leadership, but we’re all coming together as one. We’re getting better day-in and day-out. We’ve all got things to work on and we’re just improving every day.”
