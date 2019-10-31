CEDAR FALLS — The ninth-ranked University of Northern Iowa football team may not have any idea how much it owes Jim and Doreen Cook.
The long-time UNI football season ticket holders made it habit to bring their grandsons, David and Matthew, to as many UNI home games as possible.
It was after those games that David and Matthew attempted to make field goals and first began to love that specialized skill that is so important to football teams.
Today, Matthew is a true freshman in the midst of a strong debut season as the Panthers’ kicker.
“It was after one of those games,” Cook answered when asked about the first time he put one through the uprights. “I’m not sure it was a legal field goal, but I made it.”
That was the beginning of Cook’s career as a kicker, which only grew as a competitive soccer player and then when David took up kicking in junior high and eventually was a starter for Cedar Falls High School as a junior.
“I wanted to be like my brother and do some kicking as well,” said Matthew Cook, who grew into a pretty good kicker at Cedar Falls, too. Last year he made 54 of 56 PATs and 14 of 16 field goals with a long of 45. He also recorded 46 touchbacks on kickoffs.
That was enough to earn Cook an opportunity at UNI, and when incumbent Sam Drysdale went down with an injury, Cook earned the job in the preseason.
He was put to test immediately at Iowa State when a UNI drive stalled at the Cyclone 32-yard line.
Instead of going for it, Panther head coach Mark Farley called on Cook. With 60,000-some Iowa State fans screaming, Cook nailed the kick and then three more in the Panthers’ triple-overtime loss to the Cyclones.
“I thought I was going to redshirt and then get my chance after our senior graduates,” Cook said. “Going from kicking off a tee to the ground ... it is a lot harder than I’ve made it seem. I had my off-season struggles. You lose power and height off the ball kicking from the ground and that can hurt your confidence. It took a lot of repetition getting used to kicking off the ground.”
As far as that first kick, Cook had to overcome some jitters.
“When I first walked out there it was like slow motion,” Cook said. “Typically, I don’t hear the crowd, but I did for that. I was a little shaky and definitely nervous.”
After that first make, Cook proceeded to make his first nine field goal attempts before missing two at North Dakota State. He has made three in a row since and ranks 11th in the FCS in field goal accuracy (12 of 14, .857) and 10th in field goals made (12).
Cook is 4-for-4 from 45 yards or longer and is 22 of 22 on PATs.
“As a kicker you have to have a short memory,” Cook said. “If you miss, you’ve got to go back and figure out what you did wrong and work to correct it.”
Farley’s confidence in his young kicker has never wavered.
“Anybody you put on the field you’d better have confidence in,” Farley said. “I go back to the Iowa State game and kicking that one. I’ve seen him kick after practice. I have confidence in him and it is also knowing him and what his strengths are.
“What I like about him most is he is consistent and his demeanor is always the same ... that gives consistency and makes my choices fairly easy.”
