UNI football: Bobby Petrino's Bears enter Cedar Falls an improved team

“There’s no question the quarterback is their strength,” Farley said. “He’s an exceptional athlete and he’s got some exceptional receivers to throw to. He is definitely a difference maker for them and has won games for them and really helped them this season.”

UNI (2-2) will counter with one of the top defenses in FCS football. The Panthers rank sixth among teams that have played multiple games, allowing opponents just 258.3 yards per game.

When it comes down to containing the Bears’ receiving corps, safety Korby Sander is among the key players in UNI’s defensive backfield. Sander was the Panthers’ second-leading tackler in 2018 with 93 hits before suffering an ACL injury in the spring of 2019 that – combined with the COVID-19 pandemic delay – kept him off the field for two calendar years.

Sander is third within this year’s Panther defense with 27 tackles and leads a secondary that is relatively inexperienced within the program.

“We do a lot of things on the line of scrimmage,” Farley said. “It takes classroom time as much as it takes field time to get ready to do that. Korby is that person in the secondary that coordinates that call to everybody before he even has to do his own job.”