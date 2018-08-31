MISSOULA, Mont. — A lot of eyes across the nation will be focused on the football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday.
It’s the only opening-week game featuring a match-up of ranked FCS opponents, so No. 13 Northern Iowa’s trip to No. 24 Montana has a lot of buzz surrounding it.
There are several reasons for that excitement beyond the preseason rankings.
“These are two respected programs,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “Two teams with legacies and tradition. Those are things you can’t buy, things you have to go earn, and these two teams have earned them.”
The two programs have combined for 42 FCS playoff appearances and eight trips to the championship game. Both teams figure to be in contention for their respective conference titles (UNI in the Missouri Valley, Montana in the Big Sky) in leagues that are widely considered two of the country’s best.
“Going into a game like this and trying to get ready for what it is ... we feel like we’ve had to prepare like it is a championship game,” UNI senior safety A.J. Allen said.
The Panthers are well aware there is another big reason the game is generating a lot of excitement — Montana graduate Bobby Hauck returning to coach the Grizzlies.
Hauck generated an 80-14 record in his first stint as Montana’s head coach, leading the Grizzlies to three FCS championship games. He left after the 2009 season to become head coach at UNLV, but now he’s back.
“He is Montana football, and it is his first game back so a lot of things going that way energy-wise and expectation-wise and what he brings to the table,” Farley said.
Hauck said in his weekly press conference he, too, is looking forward to his first game back.
“The thing I remember most is it’s a lot of fun in that stadium,” Hauck said. “We’re going to have fun. We’re excited about the season starting. There’s already been a lot of buzz around the state and around town.”
On paper, the game is intriguing, as well.
Both teams have question marks, especially on defense.
UNI returns a veteran defensive line with Rickey Neal Jr., Bryce Douglas, Hezekiah Applegate and Seth Thomas, but behind that front, guys like Blake Thomas, Chris Kolarevic, Roosevelt Lawrence and Austin Evans will be making their first career starts.
The key, Farley says, is keeping it simple.
“We just need to stay in our lanes,” Farley said. “We need to stay within ourselves and play the gap, zone or man that you are supposed to be covering. Don’t try to do something outside of your responsibility. Do your job, do your job with speed and don’t fall into trying to do things that aren’t your job.”
Farley is also hoping two players who have some experience — linebacker Jake Hartford and safety Christian Jegen — will be able to play. Farley listed Jegen as questionable on Monday, while Hartford, who has been limited in preseason camp after running with the No. 1 linebacker group all spring, could play if he is cleared.
On the flip side, Montana also has questions on defense and especially at linebacker where the Grizzlies may be without preseason Big Sky defensive player of the year Josh Buss. If Buss does not play, Montana will open the game with three new starters at linebacker.
It is also expected that the Grizzlies will be switching from an up-tempo, no-huddle offense to more of a power running attack like Hauck ran during his first stint. During those seven seasons, Montana rushed for less than 2,000 yards only once.
“I don’t know if I want to say power person, but I do know he wants to have a tight end and a fullback at times,” Farley said of Hauck’s offensive philosophy.
There are more storylines.
One, UNI is winless in six meetings against Montana. The Panthers are 0-4 all-time in Missoula.
CEDAR FALLS — There are teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference that may have more …
“I know it will be a fun atmosphere,” said UNI quarterback Eli Dunne, who did not play in the Grizzlies’ 20-14 win in Cedar Falls in 2016. “It’s a team we’ve never beat. So we are going to try to make a little history going there and doing something no other UNI team has done before.”
The Panthers also face one of the most hostile environments in FCS. Montana annually packs Washington-Grizzly Stadium with 25,000-plus.
“They represent their logo,” Farley said. “It is much like a Grizzly-type atmosphere. It’s probably one of the largest if not the largest stadium in FCS football, which makes it a very high-energy place to play.
“They have a great backing, and it really creates a unique environment of intensity.”
